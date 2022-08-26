What we’re watching today: Darlings, Netflix’s new Bollywood offering

Entertainment
RIYADH: Fans can see their favorite Disney tales performed live on ice at Boulevard Arena in Riyadh until September 21.
They can join their favorite characters during the performance of Disney on Ice presents Mickey and friends.
The show is a collaboration between Feld Entertainment, which produces the show, and the General Entertainment Authority, which seeks to diversify entertainment options in the Kingdom.
During the opening ceremony, children showed up in Disney character costumes and danced and sang along with the show.
Throughout the show, the public can join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. The hosts invite viewers in on the action by guiding their companions through Disney stories on the Mickeys Mouse Pad and highlighting special moments from beloved classics.
As Moana shows bravery to preserve her island during an adventure on the high seas with the hero, Maui, the families sail with them.
As royal sisters Anna and Elsa learn that true love is the most powerful magic in the frozen land of Arendelle in Frozen, families can discover the enigmatic tricks of The Sorcerers Apprentice.
Sergio Artigas, Head of Marketing at Feld Entertainment, said he couldn’t describe how magical this trip to Saudi Arabia was.
I am very happy to be here, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofey are overwhelmed with the love and warmth they have felt here in Saudi Arabia, he said.
Keri Jones, the tour manager, said Saudi Arabia surprised her and she was delighted to be here.
I don’t know what I expected but everyone was so welcoming, she said. We know people are raving about Disney On Ice and we’re really excited to bring it here.
The idea of coming to Saudi Arabia has been around for five years now and we started talking to production and we started conversations three months ago; we arrived two weeks ago and started rehearsals for cast and crew; now we are ready.
The Arab News team spoke to the skaters who traveled from the United States to perform in the Kingdom.
We practice and spend a lot of time rehearsing the show so everyone can come and enjoy the magic, said Josh, one of the skaters.
I’m from Canada so ice comes naturally to me, especially skating, and on behalf of all of us I can say we love it here,” said Melina, another skater. The food is amazing, we feel welcome and we hope you enjoy the show, she said.
In the Live Your Story section, contestants join the Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.
Two sisters, Lara and Aleen Al-Jumaia, expressed their joy at the wonderful performance.
I was blown away by the show and glad I got to see it since it was the Kingdom’s first show. We enjoyed seeing our favorite characters, especially Elsa from Frozen, Al-Jumaia said.
