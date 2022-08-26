Spider-Man Actor Kraven Spoils Ending Scene In Upcoming Spinoff Movie

Although Morbius didn’t live up to expectations, Sony’s Marvel Universe is still poised to expand with the addition of new projects, such as Kraven the hunter. The upcoming Spider-Man spin-off is headlined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron), and he’s about to tackle the origin story of Marvel’s titular villain.

Taylor-Johnson is joined by a stellar cast that includes Russell Crowe, Christopher Abbott, and Ariana DeBose, along with Alessandro Nivola as the main villain. The film’s exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but the lead actor teased that part of this movementthat is, it would be about “humanizing” Kraven and showing that “he has flaws” as he gets to know himself.

Now, ahead of its 2023 premiere, the film’s villainous actor has revealed plenty of notable details about his character and backstory.

Kraven Actor Reveals Major Details About Spider-Man Spinoff

Alessandro Nivola, who would play the main villain of Sony Pictures Kraven the huntersat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off.

When the outlet highlighted its history with Requirements director JC Chandor, Nivola opened up about her past working relationship with him on A most violent year:

Yeah, that was because I had worked with him before on A Most Violent Year, and it’s funny because until this year no director had ever hired me twice. And then within a year, David O. Russell put me in a second movie [Amsterdam], like JC did, so maybe that ship is turning around. (Laughs.) But the most alluring part of Kraven was that JC was going to direct it; we had such a great time on A Most Violent Year. I also knew Chris Abbott from A Most Violent Year, so it was kind of a reunion that way.

The Many Newark Saints The actor also spoke about Chandor’s approach to filming the film’s scenes:

“These films all have a certain formula, but JC said he wanted to shoot everything on location. The physical ability of the characters in the film is also more grounded in reality. People don’t fly or anything. JC l described as the most amazing Olympic athlete you’ve ever seen. Also, the role, which I’m not allowed to reveal yet, was just a real acting opportunity for me. You’ll see. “

Nivola also messed up a key Requirements plot point, revealing that he transformed “physically” during the last moments of the film:

“It’s just a great character part, and I didn’t have to do any CGI. I didn’t have to do any green screen. I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie. , so it’s just a classic villain role.”

Nivola went on to share more details about her mysterious role, saying that “it was as much an acting opportunity as any other film” that he has finished.

The Marvel actor also teased that the Spider-Man spin-off has a “time jump” indicating that his character “changes a lot” because of that:

“There was a really interesting and complex psychology and personal story to draw on, and the movie has a time jump, so the character changes a lot from how he is at the start of the movie. It was as much an opportunity to act like any other movie I’ve done, and I didn’t have to just wear a spandex outfit or something.”

By the way, THR also referenced a past interview with Moon Knight villainous actor Ethan Hawke, who is also Nivola’s neighbor, where he told them how he bumped into Oscar Isaac at a coffee shop in Brooklyn and walked away with a Marvel role.

The interviewer then asked Nivola if he also received his role in Marvel by meeting someone at the same coffee shop in Brooklyn to which the actor only responded with a laugh.

Who is Alessandro Nivola’s Kraven character?

At this stage, we still don’t know who Alessandro Nivola is playing in Kraven the hunter aside from his recent comments confirming that he is the film’s main villain.

Despite this, the actor reveals that his character will be “physically” transform during the last moments of Requirements could hint that Nivola portrays a normal guy at first, narrowing the potential outlook for this character.

Many have speculated that Nivola plays Gregory Herd, a brilliant engineer specializing in advanced cybernetics. In Marvel Comics, Herd is a member of the Gathering of Five ritual and received the gift of “Death”.

It is possible that the iconic ritual will be featured in Requirementsand it could turn Herd into something awful that pits him against Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s titular villain/antihero.

Nivola’s comment on the film having a “time jump” could also hint that he has a history with Kraven, potentially teasing a years-long conflict between the two families. Either way, Nivola seems like a formidable villain who would test Kraven’s limits.

Kraven the hunter is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.