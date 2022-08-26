How to produce cinematic beats worthy of a Hollywood epic

Larger than life, “cinematic” beats have become such a mainstay of soundtracks, TV identities and advertising that they are almost part of media wallpaper. Quickly flip through Saturday night TV or any number of recent blockbusters and you’ll be bombarded with huge, epic percussive sounds.

Listen a little closer and you’ll hear that these sounds, while rooted in real instruments, can also sound “otherworldly”, which only adds to their mystery and overall epic feel. To cut right to the point of this tutorial, making those cinematic sounds is mostly a case of careful sound selection and proper effects processing.

So our first step is to put together a set of basic sounds that we know will produce. We will choose between “world” and orchestral percussion to obtain a good sound diffusion. You should be able to find these sounds in most of the DAWs or instruments we suggest.

We can also find a lot of percussive grandeur in everyday sounds and objects. To that end, we’ll also be looking at more unusual sources and “found” sounds, in our quest to push the boundaries of percussion.

With our set of sounds sorted, we’ll walk you through some programming basics to help you get the patterns you’re used to hearing. We will then move on to processing sounds in context using EQ, reverb, exciters and stereo enhancement.

Finally, it’s worth saying that if you just prefer to go for high-quality out-of-the-box sounds, there are excellent sample libraries out there – Sample Logic Trailer Xpressions 2 and Heavyocity Damage 2 are two particularly good examples. – that run well-recorded source material into epic, mix-ready sounds. For raw basic sounds you can process yourself, it’s also worth checking out Project Sam’s True Strike series, Vir2 World Impact, and Native Instruments’ West Africa Kontakt library, among others.

We use Live, Logic, and Cubase in our walkthroughs, but the techniques apply to any DAW. Alright, let’s make some noise!

Build a sound set

Without wanting to guide you down a predefined path, when trying to create massive, cinematic beats, you need a certain set of base samples. That’s not to say you can’t introduce your own sounds or more unusual sounds (in fact, we’ll look at both shortly), but some sounds go well with – and are meant to be heard in – cinematic scores. and the music influenced by them.

To reinforce the different roles played by these sounds, we will divide this basic set into “drums” and “metals”. Drums include everything from the humble drum tom, snare and orchestral timpani to oversized orchestral bass drums, African djembe, Middle Eastern darbuka, Indian tablas and Japanese taiko (usually the big wadaiko drum).

Of course, the full list is way longer than we can cover in full, but the main thing to appreciate is that the drum sounds vary from deep and thunderous (taiko and kick drum) to high-pitched and ringy (tabla and djembe), and some (again tabla) are capable of generating a wide range of sounds by themselves. This versatility can be further enhanced by using different types of sticks or beaters.

When talking about metals, the range of possible options may seem even wider than that of drums. Again, although there is general consistency in terms of instrument types, a Chinese cymbal and a Turkish (Western) cymbal, for example, sound very different. Additionally, playing style also has a huge influence – think of the difference between a crash cymbal hit with the stem of a stick and a crescendo roll played with beaters on the same cymbal.

Likewise, damping and muffling metals can influence their sound and range of use.

To start, look for good quality raw sounds. These may be “non-epic”, but focus on tone and try to find playing style variations within the same sample set. Your goal, ultimately, is to create a suitable (but not without adventure!) set of sounds for the music you’ve been working on.

Selection of alternative sounds

While classic orchestral and ethnic sounds are great, to create something truly original you’ll probably want to widen the net of sound selection a bit. This could simply involve looking for other regular sounds and using them in a percussive way, possibly editing them to make them shorter or repeating them – but it doesn’t have to stop there. When it comes to capturing percussion sounds, the whole world is yours.

In film production, sound effects are created in a controlled studio environment – a process known as “Foley”. The equipment used for it usually bears little relation to the sounds it generates, and in fact we’ve become so accustomed to the larger-than-life Foley sounds we hear in movies that real-life sounds often seem a bit dull and unremarkable in comparison.

For percussion samples, any object you can hit or shake is fair game, although recording isn’t as easy a task as you might expect. Close miking often seems lifeless, while ambient miking can easily become too ambient, so be prepared for a bit of trial and error.

Try stamping flamenco style on a wooden floor or board (hard shoe heels will be especially effective), slamming doors, or using unusual objects as beaters. A phone book slammed on a table (or the closed lid of a piano!) can produce a fairly usable thump, as can banging the bottom of a plastic bin – a laundry basket, for example.

This “found sounds” approach can be especially fruitful in your kitchen, which will be filled with appliances, metal hardware, and hard surfaces that can be used to produce edgy sounds. With judicious editing, layering, and ducking, you can make them totally unrecognizable from their sources, turning them into unusual percussive sounds.

Possibilities include appliance doors (microwave, fridge, washing machine), switches for kettles, toasters, etc.