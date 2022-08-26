Ben Shapiros’ presence at the Podcast Movement convention sets off Twitter dust

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiroappearance and Podcast movementAn apology for his attendance has become the biggest headline to emerge from the podcast bands convention in Dallas so far.

The convention, which brings together podcasters and industry professionals, kicked off Tuesday and runs through Friday at the Sheraton Downtown Dallas.

Shapiro, the host of The Ben Shapiro Show podcastshowed up on Wednesday at a booth for The Daily Wire, the content production company and podcast network he founded after leaving Breitbart in 2016.

The presence of Shapiros generated a critical response from participants who opposed his views. From there, the discussion spilled over to the Twittersphere.

In a tweet Thursday, the Podcast Movement apologized for Shapiros’ appearance. Although it was not recorded or expected, we take full responsibility for any harm caused by its presence, the tweet read.

Shapiro tweeted back on its own: literally shaking [right now]. Podcast Movement threatens my right to exist. It is erasure.

Seth Silvers, who was the media moderator for the Firesides Presents panel on Thursday, said in a response tweet that while he loved Podcast Movement, his response was frustrating.

I have always appreciated how inclusive PM has been. However, apologizing for hosting one of the biggest networks in the industry because they believe differently from some members of the PM community is the least inclusive gesture I’ve seen PM make.

Aaron Mahnke, who produces the Traditions Podcast, tweeted that Podcast Movements’ apology is a good start. But there is still a lot to do. Namely, remove the Daily Wire booth and staff from the conference entirely. Their presence made every LGBTQ participant feel unsafe.

Podcast Movement also tweeted that it had agreed to sell the Daily Wire a stand for the first time based on the company’s strong presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. Shapiro is co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility.

The Podcast Movement also clarified that Daily Wire representatives were not to appear on the signs and that Shapiro remained in the common area and did not have a badge.

The conference originated in Dallas in 2014. Since then, Podcast Movement events have brought together at least 10,000 attendees from 35 countries. The size of the podcast industry continues to grow. In 2022, the number of podcasts exceeded 2.4 million with 66 million episodes between them, according to Ask for the sagea marketing intelligence company.

This year’s event featured over 10 stages and over 150 workshops, breakout sessions, panels and keynote addresses.

Steve Cosio, who hosted the About the Mansfield Podcast since 2020, said the conference was informative.

There’s so much to learn, whether it’s the newbie who has five episodes or someone who’s created a thousand episodes, Cosio said. It’s very revealing.

The biggest takeaway from Cosios is the speakers that focus on podcast engagement.

Engage your audience with good content, but reward them for listening with free stuff, he said.

Other panelists had similar messages.

A live stream of Dallas entrepreneur Mark Cuban discussing his Web3 Fireside interactive streaming platform on stage Thursday morning during the 2022 Podcast Movement conference held at the Sheraton Hotel downtown. (Christophe Wyn)

Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban joined Fireside co-founder Falon Fatemi in a session titled The Power of Web3 and Metaverse: The Future of Podcasting, Media, and Entertainment.

In what amounted to a 45-minute infomercial on Fireside, a podcasting platform, the Cubans’ message was to find the path of least resistance to reach consumers and be the best alternative to boredom.