Entertainment
Ben Shapiros’ presence at the Podcast Movement convention sets off Twitter dust
Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiroappearance and Podcast movementAn apology for his attendance has become the biggest headline to emerge from the podcast bands convention in Dallas so far.
The convention, which brings together podcasters and industry professionals, kicked off Tuesday and runs through Friday at the Sheraton Downtown Dallas.
Shapiro, the host of The Ben Shapiro Show podcastshowed up on Wednesday at a booth for The Daily Wire, the content production company and podcast network he founded after leaving Breitbart in 2016.
The presence of Shapiros generated a critical response from participants who opposed his views. From there, the discussion spilled over to the Twittersphere.
In a tweet Thursday, the Podcast Movement apologized for Shapiros’ appearance. Although it was not recorded or expected, we take full responsibility for any harm caused by its presence, the tweet read.
Hi folks, we owe you an apology before the sessions start for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 exhibition area near The Daily Wire stand. Although it was not recorded or expected, we take full responsibility for any harm caused by its presence.
— Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022
Shapiro tweeted back on its own: literally shaking [right now]. Podcast Movement threatens my right to exist. It is erasure.
Seth Silvers, who was the media moderator for the Firesides Presents panel on Thursday, said in a response tweet that while he loved Podcast Movement, his response was frustrating.
I have always appreciated how inclusive PM has been. However, apologizing for hosting one of the biggest networks in the industry because they believe differently from some members of the PM community is the least inclusive gesture I’ve seen PM make.
Aaron Mahnke, who produces the Traditions Podcast, tweeted that Podcast Movements’ apology is a good start. But there is still a lot to do. Namely, remove the Daily Wire booth and staff from the conference entirely. Their presence made every LGBTQ participant feel unsafe.
Podcast Movement also tweeted that it had agreed to sell the Daily Wire a stand for the first time based on the company’s strong presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. Shapiro is co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility.
The Podcast Movement also clarified that Daily Wire representatives were not to appear on the signs and that Shapiro remained in the common area and did not have a badge.
The conference originated in Dallas in 2014. Since then, Podcast Movement events have brought together at least 10,000 attendees from 35 countries. The size of the podcast industry continues to grow. In 2022, the number of podcasts exceeded 2.4 million with 66 million episodes between them, according to Ask for the sagea marketing intelligence company.
This year’s event featured over 10 stages and over 150 workshops, breakout sessions, panels and keynote addresses.
Steve Cosio, who hosted the About the Mansfield Podcast since 2020, said the conference was informative.
There’s so much to learn, whether it’s the newbie who has five episodes or someone who’s created a thousand episodes, Cosio said. It’s very revealing.
The biggest takeaway from Cosios is the speakers that focus on podcast engagement.
Engage your audience with good content, but reward them for listening with free stuff, he said.
Other panelists had similar messages.
Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban joined Fireside co-founder Falon Fatemi in a session titled The Power of Web3 and Metaverse: The Future of Podcasting, Media, and Entertainment.
In what amounted to a 45-minute infomercial on Fireside, a podcasting platform, the Cubans’ message was to find the path of least resistance to reach consumers and be the best alternative to boredom.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/2022/08/25/podcast-movement-apologizes-for-ben-shapiros-presence-at-its-dallas-convention/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]