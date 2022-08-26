Maitland Ward: Actor Maitland Ward reveals the reason why Hollywood switched to the adult film industry





Shamelessly, in Yahoo’s new series, men and women from all walks of life come forward and talk shamelessly about their daring life decisions. They talk about the vibrant, bold, colorful and fearless life they lead because of the one decision they made at some point in their lives. Maitland Ward, a former American actor, was also on the show, and she had a lot to share. She said she doesn’t apologize for anything in her life right now. Although it’s scary to make your own way, it’s crucial to be truly happy. During the series, she narrated Yahoo Life for years; she apologized for almost everything in her life; however, now she is not. Maitland Wards Hollywood Trip

Maitland Ward made her Hollywood debut as Jessica in the 1994 CBS opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

She was 16 when she landed the first role of her life.

In 1998, Maitland Ward joined the cast of Boy Meets The World as Rachel. Maitland Ward appeared in two Hollywood series until the early 2000s. Although her career in Hollywood was short, it was quite enjoyable, as she remarked. She left Hollywood in mid-2013 to pursue a career in the adult film industry. In her next book, Maitland Ward has chronicled all of this, and her book is set to be published on September 6 of this year. Talking about her experiences on the TV set, Maitland Ward said people were always fascinated by her long legs and red hair. She has always been seen as an instigator. People often came to pet her or pinch her back. That might be fine with them, but right now Ward considers that to be unacceptable. From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey: Hollywood’s Walk of Shame Hollywood Hall of Shame In early October, Hollywood was rocked by a scandal after reports surfaced that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein allegedly harassed or sexually assaulted multiple women for decades. The film fraternity was shocked as the actresses shared their stories against the film producer and former cinema executive. Just days after the Weinstein bombshell was dropped, another big name joined the list: Kevin Spacey. The ‘House of Cards’ actor has been accused by actor Anthony Rapp of indecent assault. Rapp’s outburst led more than a dozen people to come forward with their own allegations against Spacey, including an attempted rape. Maitland Ward says that while filming Boy Meets World, she could wear whatever she wanted. She shared a plot point from the sitcom where her character friend shared a compromised photo of hers as a prank. If she had done something like that, then Disney, especially her producers, would have grilled her because they expect her to be a good girl. Even though characters like that were acceptable in real life, it was unacceptable. Maitland Ward said it was part of the Hollywood machine to feed people all these lies about aging. Although Maitland Ward feared growing old in Hollywood because she was made to believe that no one liked to see older women, fans came to her even when she was old. But she thinks when it comes to fans, it doesn’t work that way. She said it was normal for people to take control of their own lives. It’s scary to make your way through, but no one else will. Startup is required, and it can be anything. She urged people to embrace their truth and live the life they want.





How did Maitland Ward make the transition from Hollywood to the adult film industry?



Maitland Ward said her transition from Hollywood to adult films didn’t happen overnight. She made this conscious choice after thinking long and hard. She first started by posting nude photos of herself on social media. It’s about embracing your truth and who you want to be.



