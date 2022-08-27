Review: Love, Hope and Three Thousand Years of Nostalgia | Entertainment





There isn’t a cynical molecule in George Millers makeup Three thousand years of nostalgia, a patient and sometimes dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, camaraderie and perhaps, above all,on storytelling.Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in fluffy white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable and sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make contemplating a career in the academia. Although the decor and wardrobe may seem familiar, this story is anything but. Only one of the parts, Swintons Alithea Binnie, is human. Elba is an immortal djinn, the fanciful term for the anglicized genius, whom Alithea stumbled upon in a small scratched glass bottle in an unsorted bin at an Istanbul antique store. In most stories, the ability to suddenly get your heart’s desire with a wish is good news, at least at first, but Alithea isn’t the one with a wish list. Not only is she a proud, contented, childless single woman, but she’s also a narratologist who knows the mythology so well that she knows all the ways wish fulfillment and granting can go wrong, and yet in no way. not fulfilling his duty. making three wishes, it also condemns the jinn to non-existence. He tries to convince her otherwise, by telling fantastic stories of his past, spanning some three thousand years, and all the times he was kicked back in the bottle for loving the wish too much, of Sheba (Aamito Lagum ), to a servant who aspires to a prince, Gulten (Ece Yksel), and finally the child bride of an old merchant who desires knowledge, Zefir (Burcu Glgedar).

These stories are enchanting, brutal, sensual, grotesque and often involve power struggles and irrational decisions made out of love. Miller plays across a wide range of cultures as the djinn leaps through time, all with his own shimmering palettes and fairytale hyperrealism. It’s a good reminder that Miller is a man who can tackle both Mad Max: Fury Road and Babe: Pig in the City. Sometimes you can get impatient wondering what the hell it’s all about and if you even care, as Alithea doubles down that doesn’t make any wishes at all, but she and the audience are going to be surprised. It’s the kind of moment that doesn’t make much emotional sense on paper, but that’s why we go to the movies, isn’t it? Swinton and Miller make it work.

