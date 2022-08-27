Salman Khan announces ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’ as he completes 34 years in Bollywood | Hindi Movie News





Salman Khan marked his debut in Bollywood on August 26, 1988, with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. After that brief role, the track went on to win hearts with Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989 and a host of hits followed. After more than three decades, Salman Khan has many successes and a sea of ​​memorable roles to credit. The actor’s fans marked his first day by posting #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on social media. Acknowledging the gesture, Salman Khan took the opportunity to announce his new film, Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. “34 years ago is now and 34 years later is also now… My life’s journey started from nowhere consisting of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then , which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it,” Salman wrote while sharing a preview of his new movie on social media. The actor showed off long braids in the clip. This artist is said to be full of action, comedy, drama, and romance. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan https://t.co/n5ZPs5lsUc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 1661512662000 Interestingly, this title reminds Salman of another film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which he is currently filming for. Looks like KEKD has been renamed Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan, but the makers haven’t officially announced the same yet. Apart from that, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in the pipeline. He will also be seen making an appearance in Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan.

