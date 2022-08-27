NKOTB’s Jonathan Knight secretly marries Harley Rodriguez





New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight has secretly married partner Harley Rodriguez. In a interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Thursday, Knight casually used the word husband when answering a question about the second season of his HGTV series Farmhouse Fixer. I slowly bought the street. I started with my mother’s house, I’m working on a house for my family to come and spend the weekends, then I hope to fix me and my husband’s house well, he told ETs Lauren Zima of upcoming projects on his New England property. Just like the singer started talking about a barn he recently beautified, Zima asked, did you get married? That’s a big question, Knight said with a laugh. We may have, and we may not have. Zima spotted the wedding ring on the knights’ finger and he finally admitted that yes, they were married. Knight met Rodriguez, a personal trainer, in 2008 through a mutual friend. The couple got engaged in 2016 and hoped to wed in 2021. Like most things, their nuptials were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. We were going to get married on the farm this year in a tent and then do the ceremony in our barn, Knight told People in February 2021. We had planned everything: caterers, entertainment. We were going to get married by candlelight. And then everything stopped. The singer didn’t share when exactly he and Rodriguez got married, but the newlyweds now share last name Knight Rodriguez on their social media pages. He also told Entertainment Tonight that their ceremony is underway. It’s coming, he said. Knight and Rodriguez join a growing list of pop culture figures who have kept quiet about their bridal news. In July, Insecures Jay Ellis and The Queens Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy both secretly wed their loved ones. Power of the Dog co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen and musician Robbie Arnett, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are other celebrity couples who have quietly wed. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines with their ceremony in Las Vegas ahead of their spirited celebrations in Georgia this month.

