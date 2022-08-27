11 Best Bollywood Psychological Thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar





Streaming on Amazon Prime Video The girl on the train (2021) Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. An adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name,The girl on the trainsees failed lawyer Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) struggle with amnesia after a car accident and get divorced. Her tribulations turn her into an alcoholic, and every day she travels the same train ride to admire a woman who is living the perfect life with her husband, a life that Mira could have had. Her obsession soon turns to jealousy as she begins to stalk the lady. After a bout of amnesia, she discovers that her fantastic wife has been murdered and she is the prime suspect. Streaming on Netflix Rudra: the border of darkness (2022) Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. An official remake of the British seriesLuther,Rudra: the border of darknesstakes to the grimy streets of Mumbai and provides insight into the psychopathic spirits that infest them. Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum is DCP Rudraveer Pratap Singh (Ajay Devgan), a ruthless and stellar cop who stops at nothing when it comes to fulfilling his duty. Rudra’s fatal flaw, however, is his tendency to become absorbed in the darkness of the crimes he solves, blurring the lines between good and evil. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Read also : 11 movies and TV shows to watch this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more 10 of the most compulsively watchable true crime documentaries on Netflix right now 9 jaw-dropping thrillers and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV and Netflix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.in/culture-and-living/content/best-bollywood-psychological-thrillers-netflix-amazon-prime-video-disney-hotstar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

