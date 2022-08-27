Carpenters Workshop Gallery reclaims abandoned West Hollywood warehouse – SURFACE





Gallery of the carpenters’ workshop founders Loc Le Gaillard and Julien Lombrail have a deep appreciation for adaptive reuse. The esteemed merchant of objects who blur preconceived notions of where design ends and art begins is so named for his very first gallery, housed in a former carpentry workshop in Tony Chelsea’s neighborhood of London. Since then, the gallery has established itself as a bastion of the fine craft industry by launching Londons BUFFER art and design fair and a network of galleries spanning Paris, London, New York and now Los Angeles. With an inaugural exhibition by Spanish sculptor Nacho Carbonell, Carpenters Workshops’ long-awaited presence in Los Angeles has officially arrived. The gallery joins artists like Lisson, Sean Kelly, Pace, The Hole and Maccarone in bringing the blue chip scene to West Coast collectors. Carbonell’s pieces for the showan illusory concrete tree, a cloud-shaped chandelier evoking a cocoon, and an illuminated rainbow in broken glass are inspired by his memories of Valencia, Spain, and the similarities that it features with the City of Angels Its tables and cabinets recall the texture of sun-scorched ground, while the skilful use of mesh and fishing nets and its very first fountain evoke an oceanic presence. Nacho is perfect for LA and the Wild, Wild Weststrong, rogue and handsome at the same time, his gut art. Lombrail talks about the connection between the fantastic and dreamlike sculptures of Carbonell and the new gallery. Each unique work is a portrait of his brain.

Le Gaillard and Lombrail call on a local company Standard architecture, who designed the Pace and Maccarones LA outposts, to transform a former West Hollywood warehouse into a pristine environment befitting Carpenters Workshop Gallery’s list of collectible design objects and the discerning sensibilities of the collector scene booming city. In the following interview, firm partners Jeffrey Allsbrook and Silvia Kuhle share how they brought the space to life. Project description: Carpenters Workshop Gallery’s newest outpost is located in West Hollywood along Santa Monica Boulevard. The gallery occupies a 5,750 square foot bowstring lattice warehouse. Polished concrete floors, exposed white painted bowstring trusses, white brick walls, and daylight streaming through evenly spaced skylights inform the interior. New drywall is intentionally placed to create layered spaces. The existing brick exterior building has been painted with charcoal and is set back from the street, separated by a narrow gravel courtyard surrounded by a hedge.

Project inspiration: We designed the design of the galleries from the back to the front. The entrance, via an alley at the back of the gallery, brings an element of discovery derived from a speakeasy bar. Visitors pass through a loading dock to enter a 35-foot-deep art storage space. Drywall creates a narrow passage separating the storage area from the gallery. Crossing this threshold, the public enters the vast exhibition space of 50 feet by 85 feet. Soft filtered daylight surrounds the displayed objects.

Project plan: We created a sequence of various pieces following the spacing of the existing roof trusses of the warehouses. These partitioned spaces are organized from back to front, starting from the alley and ending at Santa Monica Boulevard. In addition to the rear art storage and expansive central gallery, we have created a narrow gallery space bordering the wall-to-wall storefront glazing. Here, the interior connects to an exterior garden spanning the width of the properties and separating the gallery from the street.

Points to remember from the project: Our approach brought clarity to the existing building and site and created an empty vessel. The concept anchors the Carpenters Workshop Gallery in the fabric of Los Angeles. Project challenges: The property had been left vacant and unmaintained. Discovering, understanding and building on the existing context made it successful.

