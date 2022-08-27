Beast – Portsmouth Daily Times

Believe it or not. We have ANOTHER original movie. Kind of. The title is one word and tells us the whole plot… Beast (a LION in this film) focuses on a grieving father and his two children as they battle said Beast and try to survive. However, the father in his film is played by Idris Elba which makes him a fantastic actor. The question is would this movie be any good? Just a quick cash grab? I think so.

On the movie.

We open in South Africa and meet Dr Nate Samuels (Elba) of course he is a doctor and that will come into play later. He is with his two daughters Meredith (Halley) and Norah (Jeffries) and they are all mourning the loss of his wife and mother. Nate (Elba) took his daughters to where their mother was born to try to reconnect. The last big actor in the film is an old friend named Martin (Copley), he runs a game reserve where the family goes. The movie is pretty simplistic at first, and we’re just waiting for the BEAST to show up.

Tension begins to mount as a Tsonga community is devastated. It seems like a lion killed most people… This is where the movie takes off.

We have a game of cat and mouse (no pun intended) with Dr. Samuels (Elba) tracking down and battling this lion that has killed so many. I was surprised by the tension from scene to scene and found myself looking for the lion in every frame.

This film has a good base. The acting is top notch and the premise works, the problem is the plot is incredibly thin. I think back to another movie (true story) about a battle with a BEAST called The Ghost and the Darkness. This movie is GREAT. A classic with Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas. Unfortunately, it’s not that movie. Enjoyed Elba as usual and Sharlto Copley is always welcome and plays her role effectively. I just wish the cast had more to do. It seemed like the only thing moving the movie forward was the next location and the fight with the lion. Would it ever end? For such a short time, he felt bogged down. I wish the cast had been more developed. The backstory of the loss of wife/mother is good and somewhat “unique” to the story, but it’s not addressed enough. If you’re in the mood for a light popcorn movie, give it a watch, but I don’t think it’s the one you’ll watch again. “It’s pretty good but not great.” Also next time a movie is set in the safari….BRING BIGGER GUNS! 2 ½ out of 5 stars