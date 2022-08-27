Entertainment
Beast – Portsmouth Daily Times
Believe it or not. We have ANOTHER original movie. Kind of. The title is one word and tells us the whole plot… Beast (a LION in this film) focuses on a grieving father and his two children as they battle said Beast and try to survive. However, the father in his film is played by Idris Elba which makes him a fantastic actor. The question is would this movie be any good? Just a quick cash grab? I think so.
On the movie.
We open in South Africa and meet Dr Nate Samuels (Elba) of course he is a doctor and that will come into play later. He is with his two daughters Meredith (Halley) and Norah (Jeffries) and they are all mourning the loss of his wife and mother. Nate (Elba) took his daughters to where their mother was born to try to reconnect. The last big actor in the film is an old friend named Martin (Copley), he runs a game reserve where the family goes. The movie is pretty simplistic at first, and we’re just waiting for the BEAST to show up.
Tension begins to mount as a Tsonga community is devastated. It seems like a lion killed most people… This is where the movie takes off.
We have a game of cat and mouse (no pun intended) with Dr. Samuels (Elba) tracking down and battling this lion that has killed so many. I was surprised by the tension from scene to scene and found myself looking for the lion in every frame.
This film has a good base. The acting is top notch and the premise works, the problem is the plot is incredibly thin. I think back to another movie (true story) about a battle with a BEAST called The Ghost and the Darkness. This movie is GREAT. A classic with Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas. Unfortunately, it’s not that movie. Enjoyed Elba as usual and Sharlto Copley is always welcome and plays her role effectively. I just wish the cast had more to do. It seemed like the only thing moving the movie forward was the next location and the fight with the lion. Would it ever end? For such a short time, he felt bogged down. I wish the cast had been more developed. The backstory of the loss of wife/mother is good and somewhat “unique” to the story, but it’s not addressed enough. If you’re in the mood for a light popcorn movie, give it a watch, but I don’t think it’s the one you’ll watch again. “It’s pretty good but not great.” Also next time a movie is set in the safari….BRING BIGGER GUNS! 2 ½ out of 5 stars
Andrew McManus
|
Sources
2/ https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/features/entertainment/79154/beast
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China got COVID wrong, and now Xi Jinping is paying the price
- Kriti-Prabhas in Ananya-Aditya Bollywood romance rumors
- BCCI Announces Shami’s Replacement, Appoints Revised India Team For Bangladesh ODIs | Cricket
- LeBron James’ Takeoff tribute tops NBA fashion in November
- Peel Through – Supporting Economic Recovery, PLN Executes Presidential Directives to Prepare Electricity Supply for Industrial Downstream
- Get Google’s fun Nest Mini smart speaker for just $18.
- Huskies get off to a strong start at Blue and Gold Invitational
- As Macron loses his shine at home, a harmonious visit to the United States is regenerating
- Mariah Carey Just Rocked a Slit-Plung Black Dress on the Streets of New York and We Can’t Stand It
- Julia Reichert, Oscar winner for the documentary “American Factory”, dies at 76
- Could China be seeing Hongkongers’ visa applications? – BBC Newsnight
- We have been warned 820,000 people could die from Covid, says Matt Hancock