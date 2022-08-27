liger got off to a great start at the box office as it turned out to be the actor, Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest debut to date surpassing films like Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover. The film collected Rs. 19 crore gross on the opening day including the figures of Paid Previews in Hindi Belts which is a very good result if we consider it a Vijay Deverakonda film. It clocked around Rs. 15 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs. 2.25 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and finally, Rs. 1.75 crore gross in the Hindi belts.

Box Office: Liger emerges as Vijay Deverakonda's biggest debut to date; collects Rs. 19 cr. gross on day 1

The film opened to sold-out houses on morning shows, but due to negative audience buzz, there was a drop in evening show attendance. The worldwide rights of liger were sold for Rs. 90 crores, and so, it’s a long and tough road ahead for this Vijay Deverakonda film. If collections drop more than expected on Friday, stakeholders stand to lose a lot of money.

liger sees a Hindi release on Friday and that should balance out the movie’s overall drop percentage, although the Telugu to Telugu drop percentage is what would matter. The film got off to a good start in paid previews in Hindi belts, with Rs. 1.30 crore sharper on Day 1. The team missed a golden opportunity to bring it in Hindi on Thursday, as it could have actually taken a Rs. 5 crore more start at the box office with a Hindi dubbed version.

