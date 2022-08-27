Marvel director ready for 2024 movie – The Hollywood Reporter





Matt Shakman, the veteran TV director who ushered Marvel Studios into the TV age, is in preliminary talks to make the leap to MCU features with The Fantastic Four, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Shakman became a Marvel favorite with the Emmy winner Wanda Vision, the first MCU series released for Disney+. He became director of FX’s longtime comedy Philadelphia is always sunny before moving on to event storytelling with game of thrones. In July 2021, Paramount hired him to direct the upcoming star trek film, which is currently dated December 22, 2023. It’s unclear if he will remain involved. Other filmmakers who met on the project included love and monsters director Michael Matthews and Dog filmmaker Reid Carolin. The two finalists were ultimately Matthews and Shakman, sources say. The Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 of Marvel’s storytelling, with the film slated for release on November 8, 2024. No casting is known, but long-time fancast John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released in May. However, this was an alternate version of the character, meaning it’s unclear if Krasinski will continue in the role. Writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby introduced the Mr. Fantastic crew, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing in the pages of The Fantastic Four #1 in 1961. The comic reinvented the publisher, then known as Timely, and launched the Marvel Universe as a shared storytelling canvas. The Fantastic Four are a cornerstone of the Marvel mythos, but have never had a big-screen adaptation embraced by audiences. In the 1990s, Roger Corman produced a low-rent movie that was never released, while 20th Century Fox released films in 2005 and 2007 starring future Captain America actor Chris Evans as the human torch. (In 2010, we even talked of a barred Paul Greengrass The Fantastic Four vs. the X-Men crossover film). Filmmaker Josh Trank helmed the disastrous 2015 The Fantastic Four reboot, scuttling plans for more. A few years later, Disney acquired the rights to the super team when the company purchased 20th Century Fox. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has announced for the first time a new The Fantastic Four film in December 2020 during a Disney Investor Day, with Spider Man director Jon Watts strapped to the helm. (Watts later announced his departure in April 2022.) Feige said it wouldn’t be an origin story, recounting THR at San Diego Comic-Con in July, “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How can we take this and bring something they haven’t seen before?”

