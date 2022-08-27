E ! The network cancels the daily pop and the nightly pop

E ! Network announces the cancellation of its two daily entertainment news shows, pop of the day and Night pop. E News shows were canceled due to a network restructuring. The plans were announced in a memo this Friday morning from Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of syndication studios at NBCUniversal. The notice to the E! The staff revealed the new management team as well as details about the ending of both E! Talkshows.

Wilson’s memo to E! Network staff

In Tracie Wilson’s memo to E! Personal, the executive vice president of NBCU Syndication Studios writes how, over the past six months, she’s been digging deep into the E! New Business and Where She Plans to Take E! from here. The goal of the new and improved version of E! is to “create a center of excellence for entertainment news at NBCU,” Wilson wrote.

“One of our top priorities is to solidify E!’s role in entertainment news going forward, and on that note, we’re restructuring the management team to better help us achieve that goal.”

This reconnection with E Network staff comes after the previously stated goal was shared in February. Wilson promised to reconnect after she got a better feel for the new organizational structure, and she did just that.

Part of the restructuring comes as a “Terrace Studios” umbrella is being created to share”critical support features on Access and E! New brands such as stage, production management, hair and makeup, etc.Wilson goes on to write how this umbrella will help everyone work smarter and tougher while To access summer! join forces. To access is another entertainment news show that has aired for 13 seasons. Some might recognize To access with popular hosts Mario Lopez (saved by the bell), Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. “To access has re-established itself as THE home of broadcast entertainment news, and E! News remains one of the industry’s most iconic cross-platform brands. » said Wilson.

After announcing the new and old executive names, it’s clear that all of these changes are relevant for NBCU to restructure E! and set it up for growth and success in the future.

So what does this mean for popular daily entertainment talk show E Network pop of the day and Night pop shows?

At the end of the memo, Wilson announces a new show that will launch nightly starting in late October. It stands for E Network Night pop and pop of the day will both seek their ends this coming fall season.

You can read the final part of Wilson’s memo at pop of the day and Night pop below.

“Finally, as we continue to focus on the future of E! and its current affairs offerings, we will be launching a new show on the Linear Network that will air nightly beginning in late October. We will be announcing more details in the coming weeks, but our vision for the linear show is to return to the roots of the E! news brand as the gold standard of entertainment news coverage. to move the brand in this direction, Daily Popwill end its run in mid-September andNight popwill wrap up in early October, paving the way for us to focus audiences on our new show. I want to say a big thank you to thepop of the dayandNight popteams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running during the pandemic.

I know change can be difficult, but I’m really excited about the future of these brands that we’ll be building together. I appreciate your dedication, flexibility and support as we continue to work through this process. Hope to see you soon. »

pop of the day created in May 2017, while Night pop created in October 2018.

