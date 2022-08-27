7 times Bollywood opted for remakes of Hollywood hits





It’s common practice: major film markets remake material that has been successful elsewhere for their regional audiences. Germany is remaking stories from France, and the USA from all over the world. In return, the studios buy the rights to the originals to offer their own version of the epics. However, many Bollywood directors tend to plagiarize. And WWhile critics condemn the blatant copying, fans are generally happy see a newlocalized version of themy favorite Movies in English. So here are seven Bollywood remakes of classic Hollywood films that you either need to watch or avoid altogether. 1. forest eraserp – Laal Singh Chaddha In the Indian remake of the Oscar-winning drama Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks (image), everything is clear. The bollywood remake of Forrest Gump title Laal Singh Chaddha, which has just been released in Indian cinemas, is a production of Viacom 18 Studios, which in turn is owned by the American company Paramount Pictures. This is exactly where the film rights Forrest Gump lie, which is why Bollywood director and lead actor Aamir Khan has been spared sleepless nights for copyright infringement. 2. dirty dance – Holiday For decades, the Indian film industry has freely used material from the US market without legal consequences. dirty dance was an absolute surprise hit in the United States in 1987: low-budget and largely unknown actors, combined with music and countless dance scenes. Hindi filmmaker Pooja Bhatt revived it in 2006, with the name Holiday. The filmthough, could not replicate the success of the original. 3. Mrs. Doubtfire – 420 gauze Mrs. Doubtfire sees a divorced man disguising himself as a woman so that his ex-wife hires him as a nanny and housekeeper, allowing him to spend time with his children. It’s a comforting story that director Chris Columbus published in 1993 with the late American actor and comedian Robin Williams. In 1997, Bollywood produced a remake of the film called 420 gauze, realized by and featuring Kamal Hasan. The film was strictly speaking a remake of a remake, since the Bollywood version was based on Avvai Shanmugi of Kollywood or the Tamil language film industry of Chennai. 420 gauze was a hit at the Indian box office. 4. reservoir dogs – Blankets reservoir dogs revolved around a a group of criminals failat a bank robbery – a fairly common story that filmmakers can’t be accused of copying. Ewe 2002 Indian production Blankets very blatantly used the Quentin Tarantino film as a model, with an ensemble cast led by world renowned Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Tarantino’s 1992 film starred Hollywood heavyweights Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi and Tim Roth. While unlicensed copies are a nuisance for many filmmakers, Tarantino was very impressed with the Indian remake. He liked how the film “further develop the characters” and show Indians robbing an American bank. 5. Superman – Superman Sometimes Bollywood remakes are so obviously robbed it’s hilarious. In 1987, director B. Gupta did not have enough cash for a Superman remake, so he copied entire clips from the original and inserted them into his film. At least the lead role was played with Indian movie star Dharmendra. American actor Christopher Reeve remains the original Man of Steel. 6. Alone at home – Hari Puttar Hari Puttar may seem ssimilar to the boy wizard Harry Potter and the mansion seen in the background of this image resembles the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This is what the American film studio Warner Bros saw there and took legal action against Bollywood. But he lost in court, because Hari Puttar is not a remake of the works of JK Rowling. In place, he repliess american comedy Alone at home. At least with this movie Bollywood waited 18 years to make a copy. seven. The Godfather – Sarkar Marlon Brando excelled in his iconic role as the godfather of Francis Ford Coppola’s film of the same name. Several sequels followed, as well as remakes. Bollywood went for a remake toobut only more than three decades later. Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan played the iconic godfather in hindi 2005 Recreation from the Hollywood classic. It was accompanied by several hits aactors, including Katrina Kaif and his son Abhishek Bachchan. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

