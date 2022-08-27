Late ‘Star Trek’ actor Nichelle Nichols’ ashes will fly into space





Humans have honored their dead for centuries with burials at sea, but Nichelle Nichols belongs to the stars. Nichols, the Star Trek actor, died last month in Silver City, New Mexico, at the age of 89. Private spaceflight company Celestis Inc. announcement On Friday, that part of his ashes and a DNA sample will travel up to 186 million miles aboard his Vulcan rocket, which was named after another Star Trek character. We are truly honored to add a legendary actress, activist and educator to the Enterprise Flight manifesto, wrote Celestis CEO Charles M. Chafer. From now on, our Enterprise Flight will have on board the person who most fully embodies the vision of Star Trek as diverse, inclusive, and exploring the universe. Celestis has been sending cremated remains into space since the 1990s, according to Rolling Stone. Nichols broke barriers with her role as Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek series and films, becoming instrumental in the fight for black representation on screen. Her kiss with fellow white Star Trek fellow William Shatner in a 1968 episode was the first interracial kiss on American television, according to NBC News. Nichols also inspired Mae Jemison to become an astronaut, with Jemison becomes the first black woman in space in 1992. His role in Star Trek was as important as it was legendary, Celestis wrote in the release. Ms. Nichols was the first black woman in a leading role on a network television series to portray a character who was not shackled by the stereotypes of Hollywood’s past. Kyle Johnson, the actor’s son, says his mother “belongs” to the stars. Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, told the Los Angeles Times that he decided that a spaceflight destination for the ashes was a suitable memorial for her. He said the stars are where she belongs and he will provide his own DNA sample to accompany her on the journey that some of her deceased friends have already taken. Celestis launched the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and his wife into orbit on the shuttle Columbia in 1992. James Doohan, who played Montgomery Scott on Star Trek, and visual effects icon Douglas Trumbull also did send their remains into space, according to AV Club. The next Enterprise Flight, however, will go where no man mentioned above has gone before. Scheduled to launch later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida, it will take more than 200 capsules containing ashes, messages and DNA samples for an endless journey through the stars. My only regret is not being able to share this eternal tribute alongside my mother at the launch, Johnson wrote. Those who wish to participate in the memorial can add their names and messages to the Celestis Enterprise Flight Portal and that their digitized tributes accompany Nichols on board.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/nichelle-nichols-ashes-going-to-space_n_630921d5e4b065bfc4aed5ab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos