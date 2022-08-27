Hollywood Studios and unions fail to reach agreement on gun safety





talks between the Cinema Association and Hollywood unions failed to produce agreement on a new law that would address gun safety on movie sets. Both parties supported competing proposals earlier this year in Sacramento in response to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in New Mexico last October. Both bills would have established a training standard for film gunsmiths, a job that is currently almost entirely unregulated. More Variety The union proposal, however, would have been more radical, establishing the role of a set security manager who would have the power to stop productions. Both bills were stalled in the legislature in May, but the two sides continued to talk in hopes of reaching an agreement before the August 31 legislative deadline. These efforts did not result in a compromise. It is possible that the problem will return next year. Melissa Patack, vice president of state government affairs for the MPA, released a statement on Friday thanking Senator Anthony Portantino, the author of the industry-backed bill, for his work on the issue. The Motion Picture Association and our member studios remain committed to improving firearms training and safety programs, and we are grateful to Senator Portantino for his leadership on this issue, Patack said. We look forward to continuing our work with our union partners to improve safety. Following the adjournment of the California legislature, we will explore all avenues to advance legislation and also work with the industry-wide Workforce Safety Committee to strengthen safety bulletins appropriate. Bills that would have responded to the Rust shooting also failed to advance in New York and New Mexico this year. In New Mexico, a legislator offers requiring cinema workers to take a safety course designed for hunters. The story continues The New Mexico Department of Economic Development, which oversees the state’s tax incentive program, recommended waiting until 2023 to address the issue in the legislature, after the conclusion of the sheriff’s investigation and after industry has had an opportunity to intervene. In April, the New Mexico Bureau of Occupational Health and Safety imposed a fine of $136,793, the maximum under state law, after finding that Rust Movie Productions, LLC, did not failed to meet industry firearm safety standards. The production company disputes this conclusion. RSVP today The best of variety Register for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/rust-fallout-hollywood-studios-unions-204059497.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos