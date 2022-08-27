Casey Parkss “Diary of a Misfit” is a brutal and courageous memoir

Eight months ago, after a decade of disappointing dating, I fell in love with a wonderful person. Not a woman. Not a man. My beloved identifies as gender non-binary, center male. Denise uses the pronouns they and them, and backs off when called dame, femme, or maam. They call me their girlfriend. I call them my person.

I’m not going to lie: despite the progressive politics of a lifetime, learning the new gender rules has not been easy for me. I have three excuses. One, I’m a lesbian; if my lover is not a woman, who am I and what am I? Second, I’m a writer, so using them and them to describe one person is like mutilating language, abusing the tool of my trade. Three, I’m 71, and lately cranky phrases like What’s so bad old fashioned? keeps falling from my lips.

If gender fluidity is such a challenge for me, in love in Los Angeles in 2022, imagine how it was for Roy Hudgins, the intriguing subject of journalist Casey Parks’ gripping debut book, Diary of a Misfit. Roy was born a girl named Delois in rural Delhi, Louisiana in the 1950s. Tormented by classmates for presenting as a boy, Roy became a country music singer, performing on his porch for the people of Delhi, including a lone newcomer from Mississippi named Louise Huffman, who became her friend.

More from Oprah Daily

Fast forward 60 years and 40 miles east to West Monroe, Louisiana, pop. 13,000. Louise is now a practicing cotton picker, mother of Rhonda Jean, grandmother of Casey. One day in 2002, Casey comes home from college and confesses that she kissed a girl. And liked it.

My mom ran to the bathroom and I ran after her, writes Casey Parks on the front page of Diary of a Misfit. I could lose my job, [my mother] said, half whispering, half crying. Mom, I said, I won’t be gay anymore.

To Parks’ surprise, her grandmother defends her to her mother. Some people eat hotdogs and some people eat fish, his grandmother goes after Parks’ mother. She likes women, and you have to give a fuck about that.

As Rhonda Jean’s opioid addiction escalates, ravaging her body and mind, she shows less and less interest in recovering from it. So, like many gay men, Casey Parks flees his hometown for the relative ease and safety of a liberal city in his case, Portland, Oregon. She spent the next decade reporting on LGBTQI issues for The Oregonian, bouncing geographically and spiritually between Portland and West Monroe, seeking answers to his big questions. Is it immoral to be a lesbian? Can she be Christian and also homosexual? Is she still a loyal Southerner, given that the South doesn’t love her back? During a visit to West Monroe, her grandmother surprises her again.

I grew up opposite a woman who lived like a man, her grandmother announces, seemingly out of the blue.

Stunned by this revelation about the neighbor who was named Roy Hudgins, eager to believe that if Roy could be accepted, too, Parks asks her grandmother questions. What did you think of Roy? Were you shocked? Was Roy happy?

Honey, it didn’t matter. Everyone loved Roy, because he was a good Christian, his grandmother replies. When Parks asks his grandmother what happened to Roy, his grandmother replies that although she and Roy had been best friends, they had lost touch half a century ago.

His whole existence was a mystery. It has eaten at me all these years. Am I going to die without knowing it? Parks promises his grandmother to find Roy.

________

Diary of a Misfit follows Casey Parks through her 20s and 30s, years in which she decides to turn her search for Roy into a documentary film. She assembles a three-person grant-funded team and takes them on several trips to rural Louisiana, knocks on doors, interviews people who knew Hudgins, leaves phone messages in her deepest Louisiana accent, hoping that her former neighbors won’t recognize Parks as the Portland-lesbian she is.

Parks does not hide the dual motivations that drive his memoirs and his mystery. Her journalistic self set out to explore the life and destiny of a woman who lived as a man in the place that had shaped and fractured both Parks and her subject. This quest alone would justify the decade Parks spent researching and writing the book. But what gives Diary of a Misfit its unique and lasting impact is the task undertaken and accomplished by Park’s memoirist self: understanding and getting rid of self-hatred.

The sheer intensity with which Parks pursues Roy’s story reveals and reflects the depth of Park’s desire to love each other despite the cruel and homophobic forces that turned Parks and Roy into misfits.

Terrible things have happened to Roy, a neighbor tells Parks in an interview. Everyone knew she was a woman but dressed like a man Some boys I know, they’re probably all dead by now, they took her down and took her clothes off. And looked at her. He broke Roy. It killed her.

Another interviewee called Roy a morphydite. Half man, half woman, he said. Roy had the upper part of a woman. I mean, you know, boobs.

During her research trips, Parks uncovers clues just tantalizing enough to keep her on the hunt, but not conclusive enough to resolve the story arc of her films or her own identity crisis. After 10 years of searching, Parks locates Roys nursing home records and, ultimately, his voluminous journals, collectively titled Diary of a Misfit. But despite this hard-won evidence, Parks still doesn’t have the answers she seeks. Was Roy put up for adoption or kidnapped when he was little? How did Roy cope with being a misfit in the world that had violently rejected him? Why is there no record of Roy’s death? How did he die and why the persistent rumors that he was murdered?

Without these answers, how can Parks finish her film?

And without finishing her film, how can Parks hold her head high in West Monroe, in Portland, in the mirror?

Totally discouraged, in 2017 Parks applied and was accepted into Columbia University’s Masters in Journalism program. There, she turns her film project into a book titled Diary of a Misfit: A memory and a mystery. Her moving, thought-provoking, and in-depth tale is of the modern American South, of mother-daughter breakup and bonding, of the pernicious effects of homophobia, bullying, and hate.

Diary of a Misfit: Memory and Mystery

I had hoped that reading Roy’s diaries would settle something in me, Parks finishes the book. If I could solve his mysteries, I thought, I would decipher mine. But I understand now that most of what haunted me before could haunt me forever.

Still? Maybe not. If an old dog like me can fall in love with a human being outside the bounds of gender binary, and Casey Parks can win scholarships and accolades, as she did, for her personal/political account of cost gender bias, maybe there is hope for acceptance and self-acceptance for people like Parks and Roy. Either way, Parks has penned a memoir that will serve as a beacon for many others who still yearn to no longer feel like misfits.