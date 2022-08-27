



Bollywood movies have been on the radar since the beginning of this year. Southern films like RRR, Karthikeya 2 and Pushpa performed better at the box office than Hindi films. This gave rise to a Bollywood vs. South debate. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the ongoing debate. Kher’s film The Kashmir Files, which was released earlier this year, turned out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film this year. However, big budget Bollywood movies like Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make a box office breakout. In conversation with ETimes, Anupam Kher praised the approach of South Indian films when Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha spoke about the need to keep an eye on the pulse of the audience to make relevant films . The veteran actor said: “You do things for consumers. (The problem begins) the day you start looking down on consumers, that’s what you’re doing a favor by making a great movie. Now you’re watching a great movie Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I learned by making Telugu films… I just made another Telugu film, I made a Tamil language film, I’m going to make a Malayalam film. The National Award-winning actor then added: “I think over there I don’t differentiate between the two, but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they don’t ape Hollywood. They tell stories, here we sell stars. For the uninitiated, Karthikeya 2 is a mystery adventure film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The plot follows Dr. Karthikeya of Nikhil who is in search of Lord Krishna’s lost anklet. Anupam Kher, who has a supporting role in the film, celebrated his success in a post on his Instagram account by writing, “Meri to nikal padi dosto (I am on a roll) The Kashmir Files ke baad meri Karthikeya 2 film bhi blockbuster ha! ! (After The Kashmir Files, my Karthikeya 2 thread is also a blockbuster). For more Bollywood updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must read: She-Hulk: Lawyer Bollywood Version: Salman Khan as Hulk, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Titania, and Taapsee Pannu as She-Hulk actors who would fit perfectly Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

