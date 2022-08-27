Is the press picking on Hollywood hypocrites? – OutKick

Celebrity hypocrisy hardly deserves a last-minute chyron.

Both Bill Maher and Joe Rogan recently called out stars for demanding strict gun control while promoting films that glorify gun violence.

Russell Brand noted how Hollywood mocked President Donald Trump and his merry band of election deniers, but insisted Trump didn’t win fairly in 2016.

Piers Morgan said the same industry appalled by Will Smith slapping an Oscar presenter had no problem giving a not too long ago a convicted child molester a standing ovation.

Stars routinely ignore what they preach, especially when it comes to climate change. The industry has collectively produced dozens of films warning us of what could happen when we dirty Mother Earth.

An Inconvenient Truth is perhaps the greatest example, but we’ve seen other documentaries warning us of rising temperatures, including 2007’s The 11.e Hour. Fictional stories also abound, warning us against excessive use of carbon. Movies like Snowpiercer and Don’t Look Up suggest that the consequences of climate change have gone awry.

Does anyone remember 2004’s “The Day After Tomorrow,” the craziest entry in this eco-subgenre?

And that’s not counting the endless lectures, both on award show stages and on social media platforms, demanding that we reduce our carbon footprint while stars continue to live big.

The foreign press was more willing to denounce this hypocrisy, with the the right-wing Daily Mail is leading the charge.

Yet for a very long time, US-based news outlets turned a blind eye as eco-hypocrites like Leonardo DiCaprio waved at us before boarding their super yachts or fleeing via the most expensive private jets. fanciful that money can buy.

Is this starting to change?

We’ve recently seen headlines accusing the stars of swallowing too much water in drought-ridden California. The stars in question weren’t eco-warriors per se, but their actions caught the attention of journalists who normally look away when celebrities live differently from the rest of us.

The LA Times jumped up and grabbedabout it, targeting Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian in the process.

BuzzFeed News joins the frayand his report drew a defensive response from Sylvester Stallone.

The Hollywood Reporter tagged some of these stars for their water sins as adding a new wrinkle (for the liberal site). These celebrities are also harming the fight against climate change.

Between excessive water use during California’s drought and the use of private jets to travel short distances, some of Hollywood’s biggest names are being criticized for ignoring the ongoing climate crisis. The Hollywood Reporter

We even learned from the press about the superstar director The use of Steven Spielberg’s private jet, something he’s probably been doing for far longer than the current news cycle. Spielberg, for the record, also wants to warn us about climate change.

To quote Die Hard hero John McClane, Welcome to the party, buddy!

Climate change is not a new problem. We have been warned for years, even decades, of the impact this can have on the planet. And, all the while, many celebrities haven’t practiced what they preach. (Ed Begley, Jr. of Living with Ed’s fame may be the biggest exception)

They also got away with it thanks to journalists happy to look the other way.

Has that suddenly changed?

In 2014, a new media reporter asked Avengers star Mark Ruffalo about his friend DiCaprio’s eco-hypocrisy during a climate protest. The actor nearly turned the Hulk green with anger.

Anyone who attacks Leonardo DiCaprio is either a coward or an ideologue, Marc Ruffalo

Would Ruffalo share this hostile response today, especially if august outlets like The Hollywood Reporter asked him a similar question?

The big question? What made journalists who would otherwise protect liberal stars with their blinding hypocrisy suddenly do their job?