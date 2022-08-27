Genshin Impact Voice Actor Reveals What Makes Tighnari So Unique [EXCLUSIVE]





Genshin Impact voice actor Elliot Gindi reveals what makes his character Tighnari so popular in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant.

The voice actor of Genshin ImpactTighnari, Elliot Gindi, has revealed what makes his character so unique and so popular among fans. Tighnari is a new 5 star in Genshin Impact which became available with the release of Sumeru 3.0 update. Five-stars are generally popular due to their strength and rarity, but it seems the new fox boy is special to fans. Tighnari is a Dendro bow user who plays a huge role in the new Dendro region of Sumeru. Genshin Impact players have a high chance of shooting him right now during his Banner, but unlike previous 5-stars, Tighnari will also be available to shoot the Standard Banner. Between some of Dendro’s outstanding abilities and his charming fox-like appearance, Tighnari definitely stands out even among the other eye-catching new playable characters in Genshin Impactit’s Sumeru. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Genshin Impact: How To Unlock Sumeru’s Reputation Chart Genshin Impact Tighnari’s voice actor Eliot Gindi revealed what makes the all-new 5-star so popular among fans in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant. When asked what was it about Tighnari that resonated with people, Elliot Gindi replied amusingly “ears.The talented voice actor added:there aren’t many characters yet that have a lot of animalistic qualities. But this is the first one that’s really in your face,“unlike characters like the werewolf Razor, who aren’t too involved in the main story of Genshin Impact. According to Gindi, Tighnari is a leader in Sumeru, and the player ends up spending a lot of time with him -“you better spend a ton of time with him!“Gindi jokes,”this script was looooooong!“

Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi Reveals What Makes Tighnari Special Elliot Gindi also suggested Screen Rant that it is a combination of aspects that has led to Tighnari’s outstanding reputation among Genshin Impact players. The hype of Genshin Impact 3.0 and the huge Sumeru region that will finally reveal the story behind the Dendro element along with new additions to the character roster and Tighnari’s striking appearance and abilities have all contributed to the popularity of the Dendro archer . Genshin Impact players have already spent a lot of Primogems to shoot towards Tighnari, and some have already farmed materials to mount it as quickly as possible. Beyond the fact that he is a very useful character to have in his party, his appearance and his hype have made him one of the most wanted 5 stars of Genshin Impact, and even the voice actor is aware of it. It will be interesting to see if Genshin Impact 3.1’s additional playable characters such as Candace will also live up to their hype.

Source: ScreenRant, Elliot Bottom/Twitter

