New this week: the “Lord of the Rings” prequel; ‘Honk for Jesus’ | Entertainment

Here’s a curated collection from the Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s coming to TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in satirical comedy Honk for Jesus. save your soul, it’s out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, September 2. Brown plays Hall’s husband and the pastor of a Southern Baptist mega-church in need of a big comeback following a scandal. Adamma Ebo’s directorial debut premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Jurassic World: Dominion also debuts on Peacock on Friday, September 2. The third and, supposedly, last episode of the jurassic world The series invites original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to join the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard team. While it’s not the best film of the bunch, there are moments, especially when DeWanda Wise is on screen.
Also available on VOD on Tuesday, the documentary Explorer, which delves into the life of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, whom the Guinness Book of Records has called the world’s greatest living explorer. It may have been 1984, but according to his website, he remains the only living man to have traveled around the Earth’s circumpolar surface. And at 78, he’s becoming more thoughtful than he ever was in director Matthew Dyas’ film.
AP Screenwriter Lindsey Bahr
Yungblud has some new music, but you probably already knew that if you’ve watched any of ESPN’s coverage of the new college football season, his single The emperor is part of the official television anthem. Yungblud said he wrote the song when he was 17 as an unfiltered burst of energy that I knew would have its moment one day. He will release his self-titled third studio album on Friday, September 2, which includes previously released singles The Funeral, Memories (featuring Willow) and Don’t feel sad today.
Thrash metal icons Megadeth have put more than just music on tap for their next sound stage. The band released their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying And The Dead! on Friday, September 2, and fans can watch all 7 minutes connected Night Stalkers: Chapter II, the final installment of a multi-part short about the band’s troubled mascot Vic Rattlehead. One of the tracks from the new album is Soldier! and bandleader Dave Mustaine says he was inspired by realizing that you have to walk away from a very toxic relationship and how difficult it can be to walk down that path.
AP entertainment writer Mark Kennedy
An epic battle of fantasy prequels is near. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts Friday, September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, on the heels of HBO’s House of the Dragon. which takes place two centuries before Game of Thrones. The Amazon series is set much earlier in the world of JRR Tolkiens’ novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, with evil threatening peaceful Middle-earth. Regardless of the number of dueling bodies, House of the Dragon set the bar high for viewership: nearly 10 million people tuned in, making it the most-watched series premiere ever. HBO’s story. Amazon’s first boast is that a The Rings of Power promotional spot during Super Bowl LVI was the most-watched trailer of all time.
The quartet of friends and business associates known as The Try Guys have gained a massive following on YouTube with their funny and quirky willingness to venture into untested (for them) waters. They bring this approach to television with Road Trip without recipe with the Try Guys, in which Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang visit restaurants in Nashville; Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta; and Santa Barbara, California, and prepare each restaurant’s signature dish without the instructions. The series begins Wednesday on the Food Network and airs on Discovery+.
AP TV Writer Lynn Elber
