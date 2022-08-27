KGF actor Harish Rai reveals he has cancer and kept his beard in the movie to hide the swelling

Actor Harish Rai, who was recently seen in Yash-starring KGF: Chapter 2, revealed in a recent interview that he was battling advanced throat cancer. The actor, who is prolific in Kannada cinema, also added that he suffered from the disease while filming KGF 2 earlier this year and kept a beard to hide the swelling caused by the cancer. Read also : KGF BS actor Avinash encounters road accident in Bangalore

KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is one of the most successful Indian films of all time, having earned over 1200 crores at the box office. Harish played Khasim chacha, a father figure to Yashs Rocky in the movie Prashanth Neel. Harish also appeared in KGF: Chapter 1, released in 2018.

Recently, in an interview with YouTuber Gopi Gowdru, Harish opened up about his illness. Situations can give you greatness or take things away from you. There is no escape from fate. I have suffered from cancer for three years. There’s a reason I had a long beard when I played KGF, to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease created.

The actor added that he delayed his surgery because he didn’t have enough money for it initially and now things are getting worse. He said, I postponed my operation because I didn’t have money at first. I waited for the movies to come out. Now that I am in the fourth stage, things are getting worse. The actor added that he recorded a video asking for help from fans and people in the industry, but couldn’t bring himself to post it.

Apart from the KGF franchise, Harish has also worked in films like Bangalore Underworld, Dhan Dhana Dhan and Nanna Kanasina Hoove. He has been active as a character artist in Kannada cinema for over 25 years.