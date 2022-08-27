Famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood scraps plans for members-only property





Hotel Chateau Marmont CG pictures

I’ve been a longtime fan of the iconic Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, perched on a prestigious location above the Sunset Strip. Nearly 30 years of parties and events, dining with friends and socializing came to a screeching halt when owner Andre Balazs announced he would be converting the property to a members-only timeshare property. To make matters worse, 64 employees were fighting for a labor organization to join the union. With growing legal challenges and a fan community angry at the developments, Balazs abandoned his private club plans and also agreed to let his workers unionize and be represented by Unite Here Local 11 W. Both Château Marmont and Unite Here Local 11 are happy with the new relationship, according to a recent statement from both parties. We believe it solidifies the foundation of the historic success of the Chateaux: the commitment to its guests and employees, both renowned for their loyalty and longevity. View of the swimming pool and the bungalow area and the sunset strip of the Château Marmont penthouse, AFP via Getty Images

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The news crossed Hollywood in 2020 when Balazs announced that he would convert the 93-year-old property into a members-only hotel, where highly vetted owners could buy shares in exchange for exclusive access to the hotel. Owners would use the private dining room and personal butlers and could have extended residency. Balazs still plans to join the members-only plan for other properties in London, New York and Milan. Many locals were furious when Chateau Marmont laid off most of its workers without severance pay and sought new hires at lower wages. Many celebrities and Hollywood studios boycotted the property, not wanting to cross the picket lines. Apparently, after years of protracted legal battles and pandemic travel reaching near-record levels in Hollywood, Balazs decided enough was enough and the hotel would once again be open to the public. The real heroes of this story are the workers who will now enjoy better pay and benefits and job protection for employees who have worked for many years. View of part of the Château Marmont restaurant AFP via Getty Images

The union deal is the latest development in a long drama involving the 93-year-old hotel. According to Los Angeles Times“the hotel was sued in 2021, accused of racial discrimination by a former employee who claimed that management had mainly promoted white people to the most coveted positions while workers of color were offered lower-paying jobs and behind the scenes.” The hotel was designed by architects Arnold A. Weitzman and William Douglas Lee, inspired by the Chateau d’Amboise in France’s Loire Valley, and opened in 1929 as a private apartment building. It was transformed into a hotel attracting legendary celebrities in 1932, and after many owners, finally acquired in 1990 by Andres Balazs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2022/08/26/famed-chateau-marmont-hotel-in-hollywood-abandons-plans-as-a-members-only-property/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos