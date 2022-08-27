Entertainment
Anupam Kher: In the South, they tell stories, and in Bollywood, we sell stars – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News
How do you celebrate the success of Karthikeya 2?
I think it’s his (Nikhil Siddhartha) moment, Abhishekh’s (producer) moment, it’s our director’s moment and Anupama’s moment. I’m just surfing on success.
What challenges did you encounter trying out a visually impaired character in the film?
Personally, I think it’s weird, because of the subject that we suddenly take away from the fact that it’s also a magnificent film. As for the cinema, I think it’s a great success on the part of the directors, the actors. Sure, the theme could have been fantastic, but if the film hadn’t been so well done, it wouldn’t have had the same impact. As far as I’m concerned, Abhishek had produced ‘Kashmir Files’, so he said there was an important role. In fact, when I was filming, just 10 minutes before I was about to give my first shot, I suddenly thought that this man (character) was talking about the eternal knowledge of Krishna, and if I played him as what blind? This idea came to me 10 minutes before the shoot. He (Nikhil) was undermined, he told me he’s thought about the whole character, and how he speaks straight into his eyes, and I said, no man it’s gonna be very brilliant, even though I have had to work on it at the time, but I thought how wonderful it would be for a man who is physically blind but inwardly very knowledgeable. Frankly, I was doing an isolated scene, but when I saw the movie, they had pushed the journey to a level, where it had already reached a pre-climax, and then my character progresses. For me, the whole movie was a highlight.
How would you describe your journey with the character of Krishna?
I believe that when my character talks about Krishna, there are whistles and jubilation, and that can only happen because we followed the first part of the story. He (Nikhil) is looking for Krishna. The person who doubled for me did a phenomenal job, because people thought it was me. Moreover, cinema can somehow connect with the truth. And I have to talk about ‘Kashmir Files’ for that. Because this movie came after ‘Kashmir Files’, there’s a kind of credibility that I get. Also, it depends on how you are doing in your personal life.
Recently we saw you posing with Kartik Aaryan and you shared the frame with Nikhil in this movie. So what do you think of working with newcomers?
I learn from newcomers. There is so much to learn from them. For me, continuing to work with people who are on the threshold or slowly getting there keeps me alive as an actor. I have to follow their rhythm. In addition, the film has excellent animation. And it’s a great adventure movie. We Indians have this habit of unfolding our adventure films, like Indiana Jones, which is close to me, because it was made in English, we say to ourselves “oh my god”, all the actors did so well. It has also become fashionable to skim through our own stories doubting whether it happened or not. But he did. People started flocking to the theater and it started by word of mouth. It went from 50 lakhs to over 18 crores, it’s phenomenal.
Nowadays, boycotting movies and actors has become a trend on social media, do you think?
I’m amazed at the negativity, the cancel culture, or the “now” boycott culture, because it’s been happening for thousands of years. It’s not something new. Even before electronic media or social media, this happened, also within the industry. Every Friday, there are people involved in the project who want it to work well, and also others who wish it badly. What have critics been doing for a thousand years? Every Sunday we checked the newspapers to see what was said by a certain person in a certain movie. These days, critics compromise their honesty. When they see a great movie and see people give it a star, they fluctuate and vice versa. But good cinema always survives. I have worked with Rajshri Productions for some time. My first film ‘Saaransh’ was supported by them, then Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, and now Uunchai. They believe in having two or four theaters, and that’s how the film grows. Good movies are never sabotaged by negativity. In my career, there have been films that didn’t work, despite the team’s investment. We have not become whiners. It happens in life too. Why don’t we have the same attitude towards athletes?
Four decades in Bollywood, how do you stay relevant?
By not taking me seriously or letting anyone call me a comedian, veteran or legend! Thinking that failure is an event, never a person, taking failure in my stride. It’s common simply because the actors are the subject of articles or you see them on 70mm stereophonic sound. The person is much more important than the imposing image you see. Also a keen eye for learning. I have a contest with myself. I recognize what I did well and not, fortunately.
What is your opinion on the famous North versus South debate?
You make films for consumers, but the day you start to consider it a favor for them, it’s lost. Greatness is made possible by collective effort. And I learned by making films in the Telugu film industry. I made a film in Tamil and I’m going to make a film in Malayalam. I don’t differentiate, but their cinema is relevant because they don’t ape Hollywood. They tell stories, and here (Bollywood) we sell stars.
Do you enjoy your passage on social networks?
You can make it your best friend. I don’t want young people telling me how to use social media. That’s how it starts. I do it myself. You can learn. It’s about being excited about life.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/anupam-kher-in-south-they-are-telling-stories-and-in-bollywood-we-are-selling-stars-exclusive/articleshow/93800741.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]