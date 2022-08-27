Anupam Kher: In the South, they tell stories, and in Bollywood, we sell stars – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News

Anupam Kher comes with four decades of experience, countless hits, memorable characters and a huge following. After delivering the biggest hit of the year, the veteran actor wins accolades for playing a visually impaired role in the Telugu film Karthikeya 2. In freewheeling conversation with ETimes, Anupam Kher spills the beans on Karthikeya 2 , social media, cancel culture and all things movies.

How do you celebrate the success of Karthikeya 2?

I think it’s his (Nikhil Siddhartha) moment, Abhishekh’s (producer) moment, it’s our director’s moment and Anupama’s moment. I’m just surfing on success.



What challenges did you encounter trying out a visually impaired character in the film?



Personally, I think it’s weird, because of the subject that we suddenly take away from the fact that it’s also a magnificent film. As for the cinema, I think it’s a great success on the part of the directors, the actors. Sure, the theme could have been fantastic, but if the film hadn’t been so well done, it wouldn’t have had the same impact. As far as I’m concerned, Abhishek had produced ‘Kashmir Files’, so he said there was an important role. In fact, when I was filming, just 10 minutes before I was about to give my first shot, I suddenly thought that this man (character) was talking about the eternal knowledge of Krishna, and if I played him as what blind? This idea came to me 10 minutes before the shoot. He (Nikhil) was undermined, he told me he’s thought about the whole character, and how he speaks straight into his eyes, and I said, no man it’s gonna be very brilliant, even though I have had to work on it at the time, but I thought how wonderful it would be for a man who is physically blind but inwardly very knowledgeable. Frankly, I was doing an isolated scene, but when I saw the movie, they had pushed the journey to a level, where it had already reached a pre-climax, and then my character progresses. For me, the whole movie was a highlight.

How would you describe your journey with the character of Krishna?



I believe that when my character talks about Krishna, there are whistles and jubilation, and that can only happen because we followed the first part of the story. He (Nikhil) is looking for Krishna. The person who doubled for me did a phenomenal job, because people thought it was me. Moreover, cinema can somehow connect with the truth. And I have to talk about ‘Kashmir Files’ for that. Because this movie came after ‘Kashmir Files’, there’s a kind of credibility that I get. Also, it depends on how you are doing in your personal life.

Recently we saw you posing with Kartik Aaryan and you shared the frame with Nikhil in this movie. So what do you think of working with newcomers?

I learn from newcomers. There is so much to learn from them. For me, continuing to work with people who are on the threshold or slowly getting there keeps me alive as an actor. I have to follow their rhythm. In addition, the film has excellent animation. And it’s a great adventure movie. We Indians have this habit of unfolding our adventure films, like Indiana Jones, which is close to me, because it was made in English, we say to ourselves “oh my god”, all the actors did so well. It has also become fashionable to skim through our own stories doubting whether it happened or not. But he did. People started flocking to the theater and it started by word of mouth. It went from 50 lakhs to over 18 crores, it’s phenomenal.

Nowadays, boycotting movies and actors has become a trend on social media, do you think?



I’m amazed at the negativity, the cancel culture, or the “now” boycott culture, because it’s been happening for thousands of years. It’s not something new. Even before electronic media or social media, this happened, also within the industry. Every Friday, there are people involved in the project who want it to work well, and also others who wish it badly. What have critics been doing for a thousand years? Every Sunday we checked the newspapers to see what was said by a certain person in a certain movie. These days, critics compromise their honesty. When they see a great movie and see people give it a star, they fluctuate and vice versa. But good cinema always survives. I have worked with Rajshri Productions for some time. My first film ‘Saaransh’ was supported by them, then Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, and now Uunchai. They believe in having two or four theaters, and that’s how the film grows. Good movies are never sabotaged by negativity. In my career, there have been films that didn’t work, despite the team’s investment. We have not become whiners. It happens in life too. Why don’t we have the same attitude towards athletes?

Four decades in Bollywood, how do you stay relevant?



By not taking me seriously or letting anyone call me a comedian, veteran or legend! Thinking that failure is an event, never a person, taking failure in my stride. It’s common simply because the actors are the subject of articles or you see them on 70mm stereophonic sound. The person is much more important than the imposing image you see. Also a keen eye for learning. I have a contest with myself. I recognize what I did well and not, fortunately.

What is your opinion on the famous North versus South debate?

You make films for consumers, but the day you start to consider it a favor for them, it’s lost. Greatness is made possible by collective effort. And I learned by making films in the Telugu film industry. I made a film in Tamil and I’m going to make a film in Malayalam. I don’t differentiate, but their cinema is relevant because they don’t ape Hollywood. They tell stories, and here (Bollywood) we sell stars.

Do you enjoy your passage on social networks?



You can make it your best friend. I don’t want young people telling me how to use social media. That’s how it starts. I do it myself. You can learn. It’s about being excited about life.