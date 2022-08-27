Entertainment
Actor William Daniels on All Things The Graduate
William Daniels has played many roles during his acting career, including Dr. Mark Craig in St. Elsewhere, George Feeny in Boy Meets World, the voice of KITT in Knight Rider, Carter Nash in Captain Nice, John Adams in the musical, 1776 But for this journalist, Daniel’s role in the iconic coming-of-age and counterculture film The Graduate is perhaps the one history remembers the most. Daniels played the role of Mr. Braddock, Ben Braddocks (Dustin Hoffman) tightly wounded father. Ben has just graduated from college and is home with his parents for the summer, trying to figure out what he wants to do with the rest of his life.
We thought it would be interesting to catch up with Daniels, now 95, to discuss his role as a graduate father and other past things. Here are edited excerpts from a longer conversation. During the phone interview, the Daniels actress’ wife, Bonnie Bartlett, was fascinating in her own right.
Jim Clash: Bill, when you filmed The Graduate in 1967, did you have any idea that it would become the hit that it was, and still is? I mean, seven Oscar nominations.
William Daniels: No, I don’t think anyone felt that way about it. In fact, it is a given in our profession. You don’t know what you have until you play it in front of an audience, you know.
Shock: When you saw the final cut of the film for the first time, what was your reaction?
Daniel: I didn’t like it, because of what they cut. In fact, I walked out when it was created. My wife says I was a very difficult young man. Well I guess I was [laughs].
Shock: In your recent book, There I Go Again, you have a chapter on Mike Nichols, who directed The Graduate, and Buck Henry, who wrote the screenplay. What did they like to work with?
Daniel: I felt like you didn’t approach them when they were together. With their sense of humor they’d cut you pretty good [laughs]. They were very bright and witty guys. I realized that I wasn’t in their company, so I didn’t spend much time with them. I did, of course, [spend time] with Mike when he was making the movie.
Shock: Nichols originally asked you to play the role of the Taft Hotel clerk, eventually played by Buck Henry, but you turned him down.
Daniel: I was out of town when I read [the script]. It was a small game. So yes, I refused. When I came back Mike asked to see me, asked me why I had refused. I said it was such a small part that it only elicited two laughs. He said, Well, what about the father? I said, Well, that’s a whole different story. I have to go back and watch it, it’s a bigger part. So after proofreading [the script], I told him that I would be happy to play the father. It was unusual, as there was only nine years difference between Dustin [Hoffman] and me. When I pointed it out to Mike, he said, it doesn’t matter. He just rejected it. And it turned out he was right.
Shock: The set was perfectly cast.
Daniel: Yes. And you’ll notice most of them were from New York. Mike was in a very strong position to get what he wanted, having done two major Broadway plays. There were a lot of Hollywood stars who also wanted to work on this image, and they let it be known. But Mike turned them down and turned down the studio. In fact, at one point he chose Gene Hackman for Elaine Robinson’s father, but had to let him go. He reunited the cast and apologized, said it was his fault for casting him originally, and replaced Gene with Murray Hamilton, a stage actor also from New York.
Shock: What do you remember from filming that famous scene where Ben is in the pool with the fancy wetsuit you just bought him for his birthday?
Daniel: Mike was talking to the cinematographer about shooting Dustin in the pool, with a photographer on the other end submerged, in shallow water from this angle. I was curious about this. I walked quietly and Mike sensed I was there. He turned to me and said: What? I told him I was just interested in how he was going to film the scene. He turned to his cinematographer and said: Why is he attacking me? It’s Mike, his sense of humor, or not his sense of humor in this case [laughs].
Shock: The soundtrack for this film featured a number of Simon & Garfunkel songs, including The Sound Of Silence.
Daniel: Most of us thought the movie was about a well-known Broadway star, Ann Bancroft. One day Mike asked me to listen to music from these two guys, a short one and a tall one. He played The Sound Of Silence. Suddenly I realized the movie was really about this kid, Dustin Hoffman. It gave me, at least, a completely different view of the film. During filming, the camera was still on Dustin. He was then an unknown. Mike had seen it off Broadway. The studio was really against Dustin. But Mike persisted and succeeded, and, of course, that made Dustin Hoffman a star.
Shock: Why do you think The Graduate has endured all these decades?
Daniel: I have no idea. Like I said, you never know what you have until you present it to an audience.
