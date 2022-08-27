Entertainment
Music, flight, art celebrated on the peninsula this weekend
Music festivals and a celebration of flight are among the activities topping the entertainment list on the northern Olympic Peninsula this weekend.
• THING offers three days of music, arts and special events at Fort Worden in Port Townsend starting today.
Performers include Jerrod Carmichael, Reignwolf, a presentation entitled “Deconstructing the Beatles Revolver” by Scott Freiman, a conversation led by music journalist and author Marcus J. Moore interviewing Jazz is Dead, Jungle, Modest Mouse, Father John Misty, Goose, Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, José González, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Seattle-based artists from STG’s education and community engagement programs, and others.
Presentations are also scheduled by tribal storytellers Elaine Grinnell of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and Delbert Miller of the Skokomish Tribe in partnership with SAMA: Seattle Sacred Music & Art; and the future is 0, a live game show where artist-competitors compete in an array of mental, physical and psychological challenges.
Tickets range from $129.50 for a day pass to $349.50 for a full adult and teen pass, although children 12 and under are admitted free. They are available on chosenw.org, stgpresents.org and ticketmaster.com; in-person purchase will be available through Fort Worden Hospitality at Fort’s Commons, 210 Battery Way, in the center of campus. Three-day passes and one-day tickets will be available along with parking and camping reservations.
Not everything requires an entry fee.
Fort Worden is a public park, and several outdoor THING activities — the food trucks, vendor’s market, and Luminarium — will be accessible to the public without festival wristbands.
To see the complete program and schedule, see chosenw.org.
• Music on the Strait features five concerts of live music by composers including Beethoven, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn and the world premiere of a piece by Seattle-born composer Paul Chihara for two weekends starting today.
Concerts are at 7:00 p.m. at Maier Hall at Peninsula College, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., tonight through Sunday and September 2 through September 3, except for the Jeremy Denk recital on Sunday, which is at 3:00 p.m. They are hosted by co-artistic directors James Garlick and Richard O’Neill.
The Saturday evening concert is sold out, but tickets for other concerts are available on MusicontheStrait.com.
• Air Affair will feature airplanes and hot air balloons from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sequim Valley Airport, 468 Dorothy Hunt Lane.
Airplane, tethered balloon and helicopter flights are planned as well as cars and trucks and remote control planes.
Admission is $10 per car with additional charges for various rides.
For more information on Air Affaire, see
Olympicpeninsulaaffair.com.
• Music at Elks will feature Queens & Aces performing 40s-70s swing, Latin, standards, ballads and oldies from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to Sequim Elks Lodge at 143 Port Williams Road is $10 for Elks members and $12 for guests.
Dance lessons are available for $5 before the dance.
• Port Angeles Eagles will hold its annual Member Appreciation Picnic from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The Band Echo will perform from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with no cover charge.
The Port Angeles Eagles Aerie is located at 2843 E. Myrtle St.
For this day only, to join the Eagles or its auxiliaries, the initiation fee will be waived and annual dues will be reduced.
• Social ice cream hosted by the Sequim Prairie Grange will host an ice cream social from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.
The ice cream will be served at the barn hall, 290 Macleay Road.
The menu includes banana splits, sundaes and brownie sundaes for $7 each.
Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream will be available as well as strawberries, pineapple, whipped cream, walnuts, cherries and chocolate or caramel sauce.
For more information, call the barn at 360-582-0100.
• color and light the exhibit will be hosted by the Port Angeles Science Center at Large from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
The free exhibit will be held at the Port Angeles Farmers Market in The Gateway transit center at First and Lincoln streets.
The interactive exhibit is suitable for all ages.
For more information write to Diane Whitmore at [email protected].
