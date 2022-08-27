Kareena Kapoor on the Mercedes EQS electric car at launch [Video]





Bollywood and its love for Mercedes Benz cars is not a hidden fact. Almost every other prominent Bollywood personality owns a Mercedes Benz, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of them. One of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry, Kareena graced the launch event of the all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS with her presence recently. During the event, she also expressed a wish to own the EQS in her garage. bollywood superstar #KareenaKapoorKhan was the #showstopperat the start of the first electric #AMG / @MercedesBenzIndLighthouse #EV. Kareena said very candidly that she has always used a Mercedes and now wants the #EQS in his garage. Will definitely be cool to see her driving one.

please pic.twitter.com/ijzDF1eVFA Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (@sidpatankar) August 25, 2022 After the unveiling of the brand new Mercedes-EQS, Kareena Kapoor Khan was interviewed by a few journalists about her choice and opinion on the cars. Responding to one such question, the Bollywood actress said she had used a Mercedes Benz for most of her life, especially after her time as an actress. She added that the Mercedes-EQS is an impressive car and that she aspires to own it one day. Saying she wants a new EQS in her garage, Kareena concluded by saying it would be cool to see her driving one. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 Kareena Kapoor’s Garage Just like the majority of Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always had an elusive car collection. In the recent past, it owned previous-generation versions of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class sedans. Additionally, she was recently spotted taking the latest generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class for a test drive, with husband and renowned actor Saif Ali Khan, sparking rumors that she will be adding the new S-Class. to his car collection. Apart from the Mercedes-Benz cars mentioned above, Kareena has also owned a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Audi Q7, Lexus LX 470 and BMW 7 Series. Even her spouse Saif Ali Khan is known to be a car enthusiast and has owned cars like Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi R8 Spider, Land Rover Range Rover, Ford Mustang GT500, Audi A3 Cabriolet, BMW 7 Series and Jeep Grand. Cherokee SRT. The new Mercedes-AMG EQS is the latest offering from Mercedes-Benz and is the German automaker’s new all-electric flagship offering. The Indian car market received the car in the top-end EQS 53 4MATIC+ version, priced at Rs 2.45 crore. The car gets a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, which claims a maximum range of 586 km on a single charge. The Indian-spec models come with the Dynamic Plus package, in which the car claims 765 PS and 1020 Nm torque output with its twin-motor setup. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

