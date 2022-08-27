Genshin Impact fans harass Dori’s voice actor on Twitter, VA responds





Genshin Impact fans berating voice actors is an issue that has been around in the community for quite some time now. Previously, Kokomi's voice actors and a few other characters have faced severe harassment from fans, including insults and death threats. In this case, the problem is far from over, as Dori's voice actor, Anjali Kunapaneni, is the latest victim of online harassment from fans. Apparently, the whole fiasco started when a few Genshin Impact players failed to take advantage of one of the leaked voice lines of Sumeru's upcoming 4-star Electro character. This led Kunapaneni to tweet: "We started well since I announced Dori, but unfortunately it didn't last long. DMs are closed, guys. For the people who have been nice throughout, I appreciate you. The actors don't are not their characters, at the end of the day." We started well since I announced Dori but unfortunately it didn't last long. DMs are closed, guys. To the people who have been kind throughout, I appreciate you. The actors are not their characters, after all. Harassment of VAs is a problem that has always been out of control. Almost every time, one voice actor or the other is intimidated by fans simply because some player's personal preference doesn't coincide with a new character. Dori's Voice Actor Shuts Down Twitter DM After Excessive Harassment From Genshin Impact Players Dori's voice actor, Anjali Kunapaneni, announced a while ago that they would voice the character in Genshin Impact. As such, they initially received a lot of support from the entire community as everyone welcomed them. However, the problem started when a certain vocal line of Dori was leaked on Twitter, where the character is heard singing. Now, signing characters like Yun Jin, for example, is not liked by the community at all, as many of them find it boring. As such, most players simply ignore the character or simply mute their voice. However, a certain section of gamers are taking it to the next level by starting to harass voice actors on social media for providing such voices. @hereliesanjali I just saw all of this now and it really got on my nerves. Working with you has been one of the highlights of my year. You are so talented and I'm so happy with the way you brought Dori to life. Ignore ignorant enemies and enjoy the love of the remaining 99%. I like you! Unfortunately, those voices or whatever the voice actor says are not their choice. They do or say whatever HoYoverse asks of them, which the toxic section of the fanbase doesn't understand. As a result, Dori's voice actor was forced to shut down his Twitter DMs after the harassment went beyond all bounds. They didn't reveal the messages, but their tweet confirmed that these DMs weren't very welcoming. Usually, in most scenarios, the voice actors end up ignoring the toxicity. However, in rare and very extreme cases, they are forced to close DMs. In any case, Anjali Kunapaneni received support from colleagues, including the voice actor of Raiden Shogun. They stood by the voice actor and cheered them along with other Genshin Impact players. Besides Genshin Impact's Dori, Anjali Kunapaneni has voiced a host of anime and video game characters, including Fuku in demon slayer and Mimi Imimi in Yu Gi Oh! SEVENas well as Courtney in Pokmon Masters.

