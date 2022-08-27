EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi gives his opinion on the ‘media trials’ taking place for Bollywood Industry





Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most skilled and polished actors in the glittering city of Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has shown his acting grit, versatility, and range in multiple films and web series. He was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and is now seen in the third season of the highly rated and popular series Criminal Justice. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach was released on an OTT platform yesterday i.e. August 26th and the show has already started receiving rave reviews. In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad on Pinkvilla, Rohan Sippy and Pankaj Tripathi were asked about media lawsuits and how what is often shown in the media contrasts with reality. Rohan Sippy said: “That’s what we want to portray. We don’t comment on it, but we show how things happen. In the show, there are two high-profile trials happening simultaneously and this season, we focus on how the family deals with the same.We tried to show how the protagonist handles the courtroom trial as well as the media trial, and there are separate judgments.So it’s up to the viewers to decide how they see it. Every media hub wants news and scoops and that’s how it is. People have phones and have access to things but we need to be more mature about how to handle things. ” When Pankaj Tripathi was asked about media lawsuits and how Bollywood as an industry is being attacked, he said, “It’s an open industry and a PR-driven industry. On the show, we tried to show that there has to be sensitivity in the case, before you put someone on trial. People have the freedom to think and perceive the story. The internet is a circus and you don’t know not really what’s going on here. Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra stars as a sharp yet humane lawyer in the detective series. The first two episodes of the show’s third season can be viewed digitally, on its streaming platform. New episodes of the series will be released every Friday. Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi Says He Barely Saw ‘Money’ During Childhood: I Always Try to Stay Happy with What I Have

