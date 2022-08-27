Star Trek 4 loses director Matt Shakman for 2023 film – The Hollywood Reporter





Filmmaker Matt Shakman no longer boldly enters the Star Trek galaxy. Shakman, who was to direct a Trek film for Paramount, dropped out due to scheduling issues as it jumps to The Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios. The film was a top priority at the Melrose Avenue-based studio and was dated December 22, 2023. “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret that the time has not come for him to direct our next Star Trek film,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement. “We are grateful for his many contributions, excited about the creative vision for this next chapter, and look forward to bringing it to audiences around the world.” Shakman has appeared in the television world and recently garnered acclaim for Marvel’s Emmy-winning series. Wanda Vision. He cut his teeth earlier Philadelphia is always sunny before going to game of thrones. The success of Wanda vision (the show garnered 24 Emmy nominations and won three while becoming a pop culture staple last year) has made him one of the most in-demand great directors in town. The filmmaker boarded the star trek film in summer 2021. The most recent draft of the script comes from Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires, working from a draft by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The following Trek the film has been in development for a long time, with Paramount hoping to reunite Chris Pine with the crew of the rebooted Enterprise that was first introduced in JJ Abrams’ 2009 film, star trek. Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña and John Cho are among the stars, with the crew most recently appearing in 2016 Star Trek Beyond. Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley are among the filmmakers who had other visions Trek before Paramount chose to move forward with a fourth installment in the Pine film series. A search for a new director will begin immediately, though it’s unclear at this point if the release date will change.

