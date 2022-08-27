



Mrunal Thakur, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Love Sonia, is basking in the glory of his recent hit Telugu film Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salman. The film was released a few weeks ago amid calls for a boycott of Bollywood films. For the uninitiated, Mrunal started her acting career in television, starting with Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She then starred in the daily soap opera Kumkum Bhagya. She then made it to the big screen with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu. As reported by Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur has shared his opinion on everyone’s favorite word in ‘pan-Indian’ films in the industry. She said, What is a pan-Indian film first of all? This is such a debatable subject. I’m really happy to be part of this Indian film, having been chosen to play Sita. Today, what works is the content, the public wants to see the food work, and not nothing monotonous. I have been part of hindi and southern movies both. I totally understand that anything you offer to the public has to be versatile and authentic, and that’s what it is. The Sita Ramam actress was also asked if she felt justified in calling for a boycott of Bollywood films since millions of people who earn their living are associated with the film industry. She replies, I just feel achha kaam karte raho, log aayenge aur dekhenge. I believe in good work. There is the quote ki achha kaam karte raho, connection ka kaam hai kehna. I don’t know about the others, but I am who I am because that’s my audience. Thanks to them for being honest. People should see the movie, if you like it, you like it, if you don’t like it, it’s fine. For more Bollywood news updates, tune in to Koimoi. Must read: Shah Rukh Khans Kal Ho Na Ho Lets Bollywood Help India and American Friendship, Navy Officers Sing Title Song, Netizens React to Bwood’s Role as Contributor Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

