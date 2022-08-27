Minot Ys Men brings back the rodeo of the Wild West | News, Sports, Jobs





In addition to the Minot Y Men’s PBR, the Men’s Y and partner, 12-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger, announce the return of the Wild West Rodeo for Special Kids. Last held in 2019, the Y’s Men look forward to presenting this premier event again with a new partnership with Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports. “The Minot Y men’s organization has one goal: to improve the quality of life of young people in the region through our support for the Triangle Y camp.” said Braden Bosch, president of the men’s PBR at Minot Y. “The Wild West Rodeo and our partnership with Prairie Grit is a perfect fit for our purpose.” Participants will interact with PBR bull riders, bullfighters and larger than life Y men as they attempt to achieve their dreams of being real cowboys and cowgirls. Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports competitors will compete with partner assistance in eight modified rodeo events. The activities reflect real rodeo events but are specifically designed for children in exceptional circumstances. The events give athletes a taste of everything from high ropes to barrel racing to modified riding. “bulls”. “We are delighted with our partnership with the YMCA and the Y’s Men. The Wild West Rodeo is a unique opportunity for our athletes to show off their exceptional abilities. The opportunity to interact with the best talents of the PBR is a unique chance for these children”, said Prairie Grit General Manager Krystal Butgereit. Each child will receive an official t-shirt, bandana, lasso rope, cowboy hat and rodeo number. At the end of the events, each child will receive a rodeo trophy and a blue ribbon. An opportunity to pose with their partners for an autographed rodeo photo to commemorate the big day will be included. The Wild West Rodeo, sponsored by The Hometown Radio Group-WGO, NDAD, Xcel Energy and First Western Bank & Trust, will take place Saturday, September 24 from 10-11 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Minot Municipal Auditorium. The Y men’s ACB will take place September 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. each evening in the auditorium. Tickets are on sale at minotpbr.com. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

