hart: actor-comedian Kevin Hart opens plant-based fast food restaurant ‘Hart House’ in Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES: Kevin Hart already has a thriving career as a comedian and actor, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs. The prolific actor and comedian opened his first plant-based fast food restaurant called

Hart House Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, near the city’s airport. He hopes that this new venture will attract regular plant consumers as well as those who have not yet been introduced to this world of healthy eating. “Our business is about feeling good. That’s what Kevin Hart means,” he said in an interview ahead of the restaurant’s grand opening, which got off to a good start with long lines of customers throughout. of the day. As he sat alongside his wife, Eniko Hart, the actor devoured a crispy plant-based chicken sandwich, chick nuggets and toddlers.

Rapper Lil Baby showed up to the preview to place an order from the all-plant-based menu which also includes burgers, salads, fries, iced teas and a limeade. The restaurant’s milkshakes are made from a blend of oats and soy. “I say this all the time, ‘Live, love, laugh,'” Hart continued. “Here, we say ‘Eat your heart.’ People have a curiosity about plant-based foods. It’s something I eat. It’s really good. When you look at other restaurants, Hart House is just as good and maybe even better at some respects.

Hart felt the need to create a healthy space in the fast food spectrum that was affordable for customers. There are several other plant-based fast food options throughout Los Angeles, but Hart House’s approach is to serve quality food with sandwiches and burgers that fall into the $5-$7 price range. , less than the competitors. “It’s a major priority for us,” Hart said. “We want to create an environment where people feel good.” In creating Hart House, the comedian-actor teamed up with restaurateur Andy Hooper, chef Mike Salem and businessman Michael Rubin, who was an investor. Salem, who developed Hart House’s menu options, was the head of culinary innovation at Burger King where he helped launch the Impossible Whopper. “One of the interesting things about our leadership is that the majority of us are carnivores,” he said. “But we wanted to create this plant-based concept and highlight Kevin’s vision. We wanted to keep it simple. It’s about classic, simple American comfort food.” In addition to its flagship location, Hart aims to open six more Hart House restaurants by the end of the year. It already has two locations under construction in Los Angeles including one in the Hollywood area. “We are open-minded,” he said. “This is about a new generation and a new way of thinking about food consumption. This is just the beginning for us. We will continue to improve over time.” It’s been a busy week for Hart, whose latest film, “Me Time” starring Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, premiered Friday on Netflix.



