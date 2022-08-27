Art Battle brings the community together in a creative competition





Alpine Arts Center will host Art Battle on Saturday.

Courtesy picture Art Battle, the summer art competition of the Alpine Arts Centers, returns for its fourth year on Saturday August 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Artists who entered the competition have three hours to begin and complete a finished work, regardless of the medium of their choice. Community members are invited to engage with the artists, observe the evolution of art through each artist’s personal creative process, and vote for their favorite. Popular vote winners will receive first, second and third prizes. The event also features live music from Laurie D & the Blues Babes and the Altitones. The Vail Valley Art Guild, a local non-profit organization that encourages and promotes artistic growth, will accept donations in exchange for beverages such as water, wine, beer and canned cocktails. Local artist and yoga instructor Tracy Long will be participating in Art Battle for the second year in a row. She enjoys using colors and animals, especially pet portraits, to create cheerful pieces that reflect her bright personality. She is currently enrolled in a painting class at Colorado Mountain College which is helping to deepen her technique and regular art practice. I’m excited about this year’s event because I get to talk with people about my approach and process while painting. It’s so fun to be in the community to share my artwork, she said. Scott Brundage, illustrator, also participates in Art Battle. He has been working professionally since 2002 and is inspired by everything around him. Whether it’s movies, music, a walk outside, he always classifies details for potential use in an illustration. A composition in a film that is striking, the feeling that a certain song conveys, the saturation of various colors on the clouds at sunset, tons of little mental notes that may or may not carry over to my work, has he declared. He is now a full-time resident of Avon after years in Brooklyn and is enthused by the energy of Art Battle. It’s great to work in front of people, especially when there are other artists doing the same thing. I can’t wait to meet people and see what I can do there, he says. Alpine Arts Centers Marketing Manager and Art Instructor Jake Jones is back for another year of competition. His painting will integrate mountain landscapes into animal outlines. Art Battle is one of my favorite events in the Valley. Not only is it interactive for viewers, but it also allows talented local artists to showcase themselves and sell their work. This competition-based event is designed for artists to channel their inner creativity, push them to their limits by creating work under pressure and competing against other artists, he said. For more information on Art Battle, please call Alpine Arts Center at 970-926-2732 or visit AlpineArtsCenter.org.

