Another suspect arrested in Hollywood strip club tracking group robbery





On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Compton, who they believe was one of six suspects charged with robbing three men after they left a Hollywood-area strip club in July. Deantone Guillory of Compton, 24 LAPD

Detectives arrested Deantone Guillory on Friday while he was in court on an unrelated matter. According to the LAPD, three men left the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club in Hollywood around 4:10 a.m. on July 6 and stopped at a gas station in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. It was then that half a dozen people emerged from two vehicles in the driveway behind the gas station and swarmed the three men. Two of the suspects pointed handguns at the trio, before taking their jewelry, cash and phones. (credit: LAPD)

Michael Isiah Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested Monday in connection with the robbery. A search warrant served at a Hollywood apartment linked to the two men revealed two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash. Both Moore and Bonton were out on bail on firearms charges at the time of their arrest, according to the LAPD. Moore’s bond has been set at $230,000, while Bonton is being held at $175,000. A court date for either man has yet to be set, according to Los Angeles County Jail records. Police said Guillory was also out on bail for four different arrests, three arrests for illegal possession of firearms and an unrelated robbery. Three other suspects involved in the robbery are still at large and have not yet been identified. CBSA staff The CBS LA staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on CBSLA.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/another-suspect-arrested-in-robbery-of-group-followed-from-hollywood-strip-club/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos