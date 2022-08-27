Entertainment
Marvel Removes Actor From Entire MCU Trilogy
Like any MCU project, some roles are cut, but a cameo never made it to Paul Rudd’s The ant Man movies.
Many fans are excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) as this will be the first project of phase five, and the main villain is none other than Kang the Conqueror. Jonathan Majors will play an important role in upcoming MCU projects as he will be the new big bad in the MCU.
Fans already got to see an exclusive teaser for the film at San Diego Comic-Con, which confirmed MODOK would be entering the MCU and showed that Kang would be ruthless in the film. Although Ant-Man has always been a fun superhero, this movie seems to be very dark so it will be interesting to see what happens to the character as some fans already think Rudd’s Scott Lang won’t survive his fight with Kang.
While the movie may kill off Kang the Conqueror, fans know the villain will have an endless amount of variants, which means Ant-Man could face more than one variant of Kang in the movie. After seeing the villain first appear in Lokiit will be Marvel’s first project to delve into the dangers inside a multiverse.
Loki Season 2 will continue to explore TVA’s role in the multiverse and potentially battle his own variation of Kang, but it seems there aren’t many other MCU projects with Kang besides the following two. Avenger movies.
Due to Ant-Man facing off against Kang the Conqueror, fans knew the hero’s comedic moments wouldn’t steal the spotlight as much in Ant Man 3but the director of the project, Peyton Reed, unfortunately confirmed that a comedian already had his cameo cut from the film.
Tom Scharpling learned the news directly on the show that it hosts when he brought Reed in as a special guest. The director went out of his way to deliver the news publicly instead of waiting for a private moment.
Scharpling’s cameo was apparently set in San Francisco, and Reed made it clear on the show that the cameo had to be cut for a reason he couldn’t share:
Now you and I, Tom, we had a conversation about an upcoming pickup shoot on September 17th, which you, I think, when we spoke last week, said maybe you could do… The reason why I came tonight, I didn’t expect to do it in real time, but and this is serious. I am not this is not a gag. It’s really serious right now. So the scene that we were planning to shoot, which was going to be, it’s not a spoiler, but it was going to be in San Francisco. We had to cut.
Reed clarified that he still hoped for Scharpling to appear in the MCU, but he didn’t when it did:
But, I want but there is still a chan that I probably should not have done that on the air. I’m looking at your face right now. I probably… It’s not over yet. I’m looking at you, I shouldn’t have done this live. I’m sorry, man, but wait, there’s a couple things I’m going to tell you about. There are still opportunities after this thing I feel like you’re in shock right now…there are opportunities coming up that I think we can relate to but I can’t tell you about them at the antenna.
While Scharpling lost his chance to be in Ant Man 3, the comedian previously cut two MCU cameos for previous Ant-Man films. Now the comedian must be devastated after hearing the news publicly.
Why Reed couldn’t wait to give the news privately is a great question, because now Scharpling had to deal with this news publicly, which wouldn’t be easy after already going through this twice before.
It’s unclear what role the comedian will have in the future of the MCU, but it looks like Reed has an idea that just might bring Scharpling finally into the MCU.
Phase five is fast approaching, with Ant-Man and the Wasp by Paul Rudd: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will be in the spotlight as the MCU dives deep into the multiverse saga. Phase five already has a solid track record, including the return of Charlie Cox as daredevilBlade and the Guardians of the Galaxy, ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.
What do you think of the removal of Scharpling’s cameo? Tell us what you think!
