Vikram Vedha Star Hrithik Roshan And Other Bollywood Actors Whose Upcoming Releases Are Southern Film Remakes





In recent years, the trend of remaking South Indian films in Hindi has continued continuously. Almost every day, the filmmakers announce a new remake and it gets pretty repetitive for moviegoers now. Despite the ongoing debate between the South and Hindi and the underperformance of Bollywood films, filmmakers are still busy remaking Tollywood films. By Hrithik Roshans Vikram Veda in Kartik Aaryans shehzada, several major Southern film remakes are set to release in the coming months. Let’s look at the list of Bollywood stars whose upcoming releases are remakes of Southern films. ##JUMPLINK## Akshay Kumar (Cuttputlli)

After the debacle of his recent release Raksha BandhanAkshay Kumar will be seen playing a policeman in his upcoming title Cuttputli. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta in key roles, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film. RatasasanIt is set to premiere on Disney+Hostar on September 2. The original featured Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul as the central characters. Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Veda)

Last seen in the 2019 blockbuster WarHrithik Roshan returns to the big screen after three long years with Vikram Veda. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. Inspired by the Indian folk tale Vikram Baital, the film sees the actor playing a gangster. Vijay Sethupathi played the same role in the original film. Saif Ali Khan (Vikram Veda)

Vikram Veda also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Hrithik. Bollywood’s Nawab plays a cop named Vikram in the highly anticipated film who is on a mission to catch gangster Vedha. Also starring Radhika Apte, the Vikram Veda The remake is set to hit theaters on September 30. Kartik Aaryan (Shehzada)

Taking advantage of the resounding success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan is currently busy filming for Rohit Dhawans shehzada. Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the upcoming film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjuns Telugu hit. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Initially, the highly publicized action drama Kartiks was supposed to release this year. However, the makers have now pushed it back to February 10, 2023. Aditya Roy Kapur (Gumrah)

Aditya Roy Kapur, whose last release was a box office disaster Rashtra Kavatch Omwill then be seen in gumrah. Starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, it is adapted from the 2019 Tamil crime thriller Thadam. Aditya will be seen trying out her first-ever dual role in the film.

