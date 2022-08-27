Ant-Man 3 Director Cuts Quantumania Actor In Live-Action Interview





Peyton Reed, the director of the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, cuts one of the film’s actors, Tom Scharpling, during a live interview.

A video of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed cutting one of the film’s actors during a live interview has surfaced online. The clip, taken from The best show podcast, sees Reed sit down to discuss his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with host Tom Scharpling. During the conversation, the director brings up Scharpling’s unfortunate history with the The ant Man series, noting that the comedian and writer filmed scenes for the first and second films which were ultimately cut. When the subject of Quantum arrives, Reed delivers bad news to the host. “This is serious. This is not a gag,” Reed said. “So the scene that we were planning to shoot, which was going to be, it’s not a spoiler, but it was going to be in San Francisco…we had to cut.” Upon hearing the news, Scharpling is visibly disappointed as Reed apologizes, admitting he shouldn’t have broken the news during a live interview.

Related: Ant-Man: Quantumania Rumor Teases New Marvel Supergroup – But Which One? As of this writing, the nature of the cutscene is currently unknown. Likewise, the identity of Scharpling’s character has not been disclosed, nor if he played the same character who was ultimately written out of The ant Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp. Scott Lang’s MCU debut originally featured a moment where the titular superhero buys a lottery ticket from Scharpling while the sequel saw the comedian as Burch’s SUV driver in a teasing moment described as “uncuttable.” .

Whereas Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may not feature a cameo from Scharpling, Reed has previously said the film is full of references and easter eggs that should satisfy MCU fans. “Oh yeah, there’s a lot of fun in store for everyone, and some surprising faces that could appear in the Quantum Realm,” Reed said. “So yeah, we’re very excited.” Related: Ant-Man 3’s Kathryn Newton Teases A Grown, Flawed Cassie Lang Beyond these appearances, the director further teased that the events of Quantum will have a major effect on the sprawling superhero franchise since the film is the official start of Phase 5.” And yes, launching Phase 5 is really exciting for us, because we’re the The ant Man movies. It’s our third movie,” Reed explained. “It’s that trilogy now. But things happen in this movie that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good. And it’s fun for us that Scott Lang is at the center of that change.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023. Source: Twitter

