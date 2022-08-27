Concerts and Events Planned for the TACAW Celebration | Culture & Leisure





To celebrate its first anniversary on September 23, Willits Arts Campus is hosting a series of community events, including live music and an outdoor children’s show. The mix of paid and free programs will take place at TACAW on September 23-24 to celebrate the arts campus’ one-year anniversary, according to a press release. It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since we opened TACAW, executive director Ryan Honey said in a prepared statement. What an amazing trip around the sun we had. I am so grateful to our donors, board, staff, and public for their support of our nonprofit whose mission supports a connected, engaged, and inspired community. The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a special Fte fundraising event for the first anniversary from 5:45-7:30 p.m. the Tabl Cafe art centers concept. A performance by Grammy-winning New Orleans pianist Jon Cleary will close the evening. The fundraising event will serve as an overall celebration of TACAW’s first year and provide a preview of year two programming, according to the release. Exciting new opportunities to support this vital community asset will also be revealed, the statement said. Tickets to the Fte are $250 per person and include a seat at the Clearys concert after dinner. The show starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m. For those not attending the benefit dinner, individual concert tickets are available for $40 in advance and $50 the day of the show. TACAW’s anniversary festivities continue Saturday with a free outdoor kids’ show starting at 1 p.m. on the lawn. A Colorado-based ventriloquist troupe will perform The Greatest Show on Earth, an act combining puppetry, magic and ventriloquism in a storytelling format. The animated tale features a host of fun characters, including a trained seal, juggler and clown, with lots of audience participation and music, the statement said. Outdoor family fun continues Saturday afternoon with Songs on the Lawn from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature live music programming from singer-songwriters to be announced soon. The Motet, a Denver-based funk-jazz band, will take to the TACAW stage on Saturday night to wrap up a party weekend. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance ($17 for TACAW members) and $30 on the show date. We can’t wait to celebrate our anniversary with Jon Cleary, The Motet and other fantastic artists, said Honey. It will be an unforgettable weekend that will set the stage for another year of inspiring programming at TACAW. For registration details, tickets and more information, visit tacaw.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aspendailynews.com/arts_and_entertainment/concerts-and-events-planned-for-tacaw-celebration/article_0233ea7c-25b3-11ed-80e3-77c23d6f64c0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos