bollywood news: Fall of Bollywood pride as OTT, regional films reel trip through magnum opus to outback steals the show

Many films in India have gone from the old days of a super villain who would only be black to characters with shades of gray. The heroes too have largely stopped dancing in yellow and red pants to play more down-to-earth roles that resonate with our daily lives.

It’s also a matter of perspective these days to judge who is the good guy or the bad guy in a movie. The Dark Knight, for example, was a film where audiences were divided in their praise for Batman, the protagonist, and the Joker. Or should we say, the Joker was the protagonist? Many believe that the existence of goodness harasses evil. For Sherlock Holmes to impress us, his nemesis in Moriarty is also crucial.

Likewise, it’s debatable to understand the real villain of the recent miseries that most Bollywood films have suffered on opening days and thereafter.



Rise of OTT, changing audience preferences in new India, trend of boycotting social media for various reasons, failing content quality and shifting power to the south with the emergence of Tamil films, Kannada , Telugu and Baahubali-like Malayalam, all played a part in dwindling box office collection for the opening day of Hindi films. Although we cannot blame the factors, it is certain that the pride of the day’s blockbuster Hindi films on Fridays is shaken.

“The Hindi, aka Bollywood, film industry, after decades of storytelling that has made us elated and exuberant, or at times sad and thoughtful, appears to be at an inflection point like no other disruption it has faced before,” according to a

research note written by the group’s chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

The Covid pandemic has also killed some of the enthusiasm for bollywood as collections and the number of films released have plummeted. Against 70 to 80 films released annually in Hindi language and collected between Rs 3,000 and 5,500 crore, 61 films were released from January last year till August 11 in Hindi, including original and southern films or English dubbed into Hindi. They collected just Rs 3,200 crore, 48% of which came from 18 dubbed films, the report says citing data from Koimoi.com.

The average rating for Hindi films since January last year was 5.9, compared to 7.3 for the 18 dubbed films. An additional IMDB point leads to Rs 17 crore more collections, according to the report.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has returned to the big screen after years with Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of

winner Forrest Gump. However, the film, made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, opened to Rs 11.7 crore, releasing on 3,500 screens across the country. The lukewarm response continued into the second weekend when it only managed to raise Rs 55 crore in India. Collections were worse than Khan’s previous debacle, Thugs of Hindostan, which opened at Rs 55 crore. The Dangal film by the same actor reportedly had a worldwide lifetime collection of Rs 2,100 crore to go on to become the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

“Bollywood has been delivering very poor content and that’s the reason for the downfall. The day we start delivering better content is the day when cinemas will come back to very good deals and people will come back to cinemas in mass,” Indian film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​said, adding that the second half of the recently released Laal Singh Chaddha was “unbearable.”

Adarsh ​​said people are ready to go to cinemas provided they receive good content. The Kannada film KGF 2, which was also dubbed into Hindi, was shown in cinemas as early as 6 a.m. and theaters were packed, proving that good content will attract audiences, he said.

In fact, KGF 2 is the highest grossing movie in India so far this year, followed by Telugu movie RRR and Tamil movie Vikram. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, KGF 2 raised Rs 1030.1 crore in India and another Rs 205.1 crore overseas, according to IMDB data. RRR earned Rs 1,135.8 crore globally.

In comparison, the largest worldwide box office collection of a Hindi film is Rs 337.2 crore, earned by The Kashmir Files. In the top 10 highest grossing Indian films this year, the only other two Hindi films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Taran Adarsh ​​said that among Hindi films, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the few that provided good content, but they were not followed by better or equally good content. Even A-list actors and big stars, except Amir Khan, like Akshay Kumar with Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandan and Bachchhan Paandey; Shahid Kapoor with Jersey; Ranbir Kapoor with Shamsera; and Ranveer Singh along with Jayeshbhai Jordaar all failed to deliver the numbers.

The rise of multiplexes such as PVR and

has ironically also been detrimental to Bollywood revenue. SBI notes that ticket prices at multiplexes are three to four times higher than at single screen theatres, which can be attributed to the high entertainment tax for Hindi films.

Interestingly, 62% of single screen cinema halls are in South India with North India having only a 16% share followed by West with 10% of all halls single-screen cinema, the report adds. This could also be the reason why South Indian films are generating more revenue than Bollywood films recently, he said. South India is also considered to have a passionate movie following and crazy fans who can riot or even commit suicide when their superstars are kidnapped or die.

Nonetheless, a major disruptor in the entertainment industry is the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms that have taken people back to the good old days of watching movies at home, much like the era of DVD, only with enhanced choices, SBI said. .

There are reportedly 45 crore OTT subscribers in India and it is expected to reach 50 crore by the end of next year. “The rise of OTT is expected to eat away at viewership and cinema profits as more than 50% of people use OTT for more than 5 hours per month. Additionally, options such as Smart TV, Chromecast entering the image have impacted the traditional mode of entertainment the most.”

The OTT market in India is expected to reach Rs 11,944 crore by 2023 from Rs 2,590 crore in 2018, representing a CAGR of 36%, SBI said citing independent estimates.

When cinemas were closed during the pandemic, people started watching movies, shows, serials on OTTs with choices across the world and regional offerings including Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati , Bengali and others, Adarsh ​​said.

“That’s when you realize there’s so much to watch and Hindi moviegoers offer so little. Indian audiences were already smart, but that’s when audiences became smarter. Films such as Pushpa and KGF then provided content and reference,” he added.

Human behavior may have changed. In fact, in the past, many Hindi movies have also brought clinical changes in the lives of Indians. Whether it’s gaining muscle like Salman Khan, learning dance tricks from Hrithik Roshan, being a romantic like Shah Rukh Khan, or any young kid planning a day trip to Goa with friends after watching Dil Chahta Hai. While a shift may happen again, SBI said, who knows, a blockbuster might ring in the box office cash again!

Taran Adarsh ​​is also hoping for a turnaround with many good content Hindi films lined up for 2023. He expects the Karan-Arjun duo of Salman Khan with his Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan with Pathaan and Jawan to potentially rake the moolah and bring Indian audiences back in droves.