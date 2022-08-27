Genshin Impact: Who is voice actor Dehya?





One of Sumeru’s most anticipated playable units is the Desertfolk mercenary of the Eremites, Dehya andGenshin Impactfans are no doubt eager to learn more about his backstory and CV or voice actor. While most gamers only focus on gameplay and story, many anime enthusiasts like to remove virtual separation fromGenshin‘s roster and learn who the talents behind the characters are. Some might consider this behavior somewhat odd, but it’s certainly understandable for fandoms deeply invested in a specific VA and the anime characters they voice. Thus, knowing which Japanese actress is the CV ofDehya inGenshin Impactis definitely useful knowledge for those fans. Dehya’s Resume Revealed in Genshin Impact It was revealed that the Japanese CV or the voice actor of Dehya inGenshin Impactis Ayaka Fukuhara, a renowned actress with many years of experience in anime series and video games. Some of his best-known works might be Rin Shibuya’sThe Idolmaster Cinderella GirlsBismarck’sAzure Laneand Chika Misumi fromPrincess Connect! Renew. Related: Genshin Impact: Where to find Dormant Fungal Core On averageGenshin Impactplayer, such information about Dehya’s VA is unlikely to sway them as to whether or not they will withdraw her upon her release. On the other hand, hardcore fans ofAyaka Fukuharawill no doubt be delighted that their favorite or cherished CV has entered the world of Teyvat. As for Dehya’s English voice actor, miHoYo has yet to reveal any official information. Of course, those with a keen ear and clever research methods could probably guess who the real voice behind Dehya is. However, without confirmation from the developers or the community, players are in the dark until more information is revealed. As for Dehya’s in-game abilities, she is currently known to be a Pyro unit, thanks to the Vision hanging from the back of her clothing. Additionally, she appears briefly duringSumeru Archon Questand mentions that she got a new sword, presumably implying what weapon players can expect to use her with. Looking at her player model, it is evident that she is a “tall woman”, similar to Jean or Yelan. As for Dehya’s elemental abilities, players will just have to wait for her official trailer or announcement to be revealed during her planned banner, which hopefully isn’t too far off. Genshin Impactis available on PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

