I think I smell weed | News, Sports, Jobs

I think that’s exactly what happened when Lake Placid was rocking in the 1980s. My good friend Ray Pratt was the big boss of the Olympic Regional Development Authority in the state – the son de Ray, Mike Pratt, is now CEO of ORDA.

Many Lake Placid and area residents agreed that the best thing to do in those days was for ORDA to put on big name music concerts drawing thousands to the new 1980 Olympic arena… with 8 000 seats.

The concerts covered a wide range of music, from Kenny Rogers to Phish, with many other nationally known bands added to the mix.

But some good-hearted citizens walking down the street must have smelled a puff of pot (more commonly known as marijuana to you elders) that floated to the Adirondack Park Agency headquarters in Ray Brook…and that, most of between us believe, This is what finally put an end to the popular concerts that attracted thousands of visitors here.

I have a September 1989 edition of the Enterprise and the editorial justifies it, but it didn’t have a heading that lists the editor and other staff.

Here are excerpts:

“The Commission on the Adirondacks in the 21st Century cordially invites you to watch the trees grow. The only form of entertainment for residents of Adirondack Park.

” Do not laugh. This could become reality in the year 2000.

“Commission members are starting to look like some sort of Adirondack taste police. Their interim report, released this week, maintains that some forms of entertainment are not suited to the natural experience visitors seek.

“Well, excuse us for living. Perhaps everyone who lives in the park, as opposed to a vacation spot, should clean out their cages so as not to offend visitors to the six million acre New York State Children’s Zoo.

“The commission is particularly concerned about the concerts organized in Lake Placid by the Olympic Regional Development Authority [in the interim report] you’d think the rock concerts and wrestling matches are a bigger problem than the pressure put on the trails of the High Peaks Wilderness Area by the tens of thousands of hikers the state drives there every year.

[I wish the editorial writer could see the number of cars by the trailheads today, picture Wal-Mart’s parking lot.] “So Read Kingsbury and others on the commission feel that the Doobie Brothers and the Iron Sheik ‘just don’t fit in’. Wake up, ladies and gentlemen. We’re not talking about loudspeakers on Mt. Marcy. Concerts are held in a certified hamlet area – where the last Adirondacks commission said such activities should be confined. Who else can we turn to?

“ORDA organizes rock ‘n roll concerts to fulfill its mandate to make the most of the 1980 Olympic facilities purchased by state taxpayers.”

Let me tell you something. If this concert snafu had happened recently, there would have been no snafu. With my friends Terry DeFranco as the recently retired General Manager and Barbara Rice as the new General Manager, they would have been front row at every gig.]

–

airport celebration

–

“North Country residents will have the chance to see for themselves the new medivac helicopter, dubbed North Country LIFEFLIGHT, at a day-long celebration and fundraiser Saturday at the Adirondack Airport.

“The highlight of the day will be a simulated helicopter mission,” according to organizer Debbie Mueller.

“A simulated car accident will take place directly at the State Police Aviation Unit at the airport, Muller said. The Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department will simulate their actions, extracting the ‘victim’ with the “jaws of life” and the helicopter will fly and evacuate the “victim” to a nearby hospital.The helicopter will return and remain displayed.

“Before the rescue mission, scheduled for 1 p.m., paratroopers from the Malone Sky Diving and Parachute Club will demonstrate.

“At 2 p.m. Col. Hank Snow and other aerobatic pilots will demonstrate their craft, and Snow, with his small clipped-wing Cub plane, will make his jaw-dropping landing,” Mueller said. The snow will land on a small platform placed on top of a moving commuter car.