Bollywood Playback Singer Nikhita Gandhi to Perform Live in Hyderabad – The New Indian Express

HYDERABAD: Nikhita Gandhi, the voice behind Bollywood chart toppers such as Kesariya, Najaa, Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa and Qaafirana will be in Hyderabad for a live performance this weekend. We talk to him about his journey, his successes and more

If there is one singer who is full of surprises then it is the famous Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi. Originally from Kolkata, the multilingual artist studied dental surgery at the Chennais SRM College and Hospital while training in Hindustani classical music at the AR Rahmans KM Conservatory of Music. After working with Pritam, Salim-Sulaiman, Sachin-Jigar, Amit Trivedi and Shankar Mahadevan, 29-year-old Nikhita recently released her single Bura Na Mano Yaara. Having shown a key interest and passion for songwriting and songwriting, the singing sensation has added another hit to her independent discography, she recently released a new EP titled Saazish featuring three songs Saazish, Khushnaseeb and Pitch Black Dark.

CE meets the versatile singer behind Kesariya, Raabta, Burj Khalifa, Naach Meri Rani and Qaafirana in Hindi and Yedetthu Mallele, Dhooram in Telugu about Hyderabad, Tollywood, making her new EP and what it takes to make independent music.

Talking about what brings her to town this time, she said, I’m performing with Badshaah at Air Live, Gachibowli. I’m very excited about this, even though we collaborated earlier in Jugnu and Bad Boy, this will be our first live performance together. I have been to Hyderabad several times to perform. I started my career in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. I have a lot of fans following me here so it’s always a pleasure to come to Hyderabad to play. The crowd is amazing.

Further adding how the city has evolved as a music lover over the years, the singer from Dhooram said: The Telugu film and music industry is not parallel. It’s the best industry for artists, because the love they get is amazing.

Brahmastra’s Kesariya has topped the music charts since its release. I played a very small part in the song but the reactions and the love I received was so much. I get tagged every day on one cover or another of the song. It’s great to share all this love. Nikhita wrote, composed and sang saazish. But when asked which role is most close to her heart, she replies that I love everything. Ultimately, I’m a musician and not just a singer or songwriter. I love to create. Contemporary pop is a major element of the genre in which I sing and it comes very naturally to me. I look forward to sharing some of the international collaborations that have already been recorded. There are a few others in the talks as well. I’m super excited for more and more overseas collaborations.

According to the versatile singer, a lot has changed after the lockdown in Indian music industry. More attention is being given, there is freedom in the independent music industry and plenty of opportunities, she shares. But again on the other side, there is a world of social media trends. I feel like social media has pushed all artists to be proactive on the platform, she signs.