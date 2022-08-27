Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor praises Yash, calls him Bollywood’s number one actor | Web series
Actor Shahid Kapoor praised Yash during his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 8. He graced the show hosted by Karan Johar alongside Kiara Advani, when he dubbed Yash the best actor in the Hindi industry. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals why he married Mira Rajput)
During Koffee With Karan’s quick-fire round, Karan Johar asked Shahid to mention the current best male and female actors in Bollywood. He asked, Who do you think is the number one actor and actress in Bollywood? For that, while Shahid nominated his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara as the best actress, he took the name Yash for the male category.
Shahid said: Number one actor we can discuss. Right now I think it’s Rocky Bhai (referring to Yash’s character). In KGF: Chapter 2, Yash stars as Rocky, an outsider who goes from being a henchman in Mumbai to a powerful gangster, who eventually takes over the gold mines of Kolar Gold Fields.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1. The film was released in multiple languages, such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is one of the most successful pan-Indian films after the Covid-19 pandemic with a gain of 1250 crore at the box office, of which 435 crores came from the Hindi version alone.
The creators are currently considering Chapter 2 of KGF, the director said in an interview, there is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. This also comes from the constraint. People loved this world, they loved this character and we’re going to keep going. We don’t know when, but we will continue, Prashanth told Galatta Plus and claimed that they will be back with another sequel.
