Bollywood celebrity fitness trainer’s mantra: how to lose belly fat? What food to eat? Why is protein intake essential?

The greatest battle a man has ever fought is the battle of the belly bulge, which is the most warlike of all. Let’s understand how belly fat accumulates in the first place. There is fat just under our skin and deeper inside our body, mainly around our heart, lungs, liver and other organs. This deeper fat is called visceral fat, a type of fat that is most prominent around the abdominal cavity or stomach and increases health risks.

Although belly fat is necessary because it provides padding around our organs, too much fat can turn out to do more harm than good, even for thin people. Indeed, it increases the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers, including breast and colon cancer.

Having more belly fat means having more visceral fat. Many factors cause bulges around the waist and abdomen. One can mainly blame their genes as it can run very well in the family due to the genetic disposition. Other factors include low metabolic activity when the food we eat is not converted into energy and instead gets deposited as fat, and over a period of time this fat begins to accumulate more and more, this which can lead to complications for our health.

How does belly fat accumulate?

Binge eating, irregular or dysfunctional hormones, poor oral health, lower than normal water intake, inactive lifestyle and lethargy play a crucial role in fat accumulation. Consuming more calories than you can burn and sleeping for a few hours can play a vital role in disrupting our metabolic activity, which is crucial for converting food into fat and burning fat into energy.

Another trigger responsible for weight gain around the belly is stress. When you feel too tense, stress hormones release cortisol which makes you crave high fat, sugary and fried foods. Cortisol is responsible for fat deposition around the belly. Postmenopausal women and postpartum women especially find it difficult to get back into shape due to the sudden weight gain around their abdominal region.

Why is belly fat stubborn?

The reason we find it so difficult to lose belly fat is that we do a lot of exercises with our hands, shoulders, chest, back and legs, but most of us neglect exercises. the stomach.

How can lifestyle changes alter belly fat?

Here’s how we can start making lifestyle changes to get back in shape. Clean, green foods are extremely important, along with what to eat, when to eat, and how much to eat. If food becomes constitution-specific and therapeutic, we’ve won half the battle against belly fat. Since we have meals three to four times a day, make sure to burn it daily lest it turn into belly fat. Training every day and people who ask me why every day, I cross-examine them, Why do we eat every day? If we need to eat every day, we need to train every day, it’s as simple as that.

Breathe in a regulated way so that our hormones get regularized, our thyroid gland works well, our digestion improves and yes, whatever type of exercises we do, we must practice yoga at least three times a week. Yoga is the only exercise that regulates our hormones and organ functions. It cleans them, rejuvenates them and revitalizes them.

Yoga, focusing on the abdominal region, is also said to help with insulin management, glycogen management, kidney, lung, heart and digestive functions.

Adopt a simple yoga routine that works for you

The essence of yoga is not tense, draining and exhausting. Asanas don’t just work on the muscles, they work more deeply on the internal system, organs, tissues, and cellular level. Practice simple yoga poses to start such as Tadasana, Utthita trikonasana (triangle pose), Paschimottanasana (seated forward bend), Padahastasana (standing forward bend) as per your ability. Naukasana (boat pose), Eka padasana (tree pose), Parvattasana (mountain pose), Ardha Matsyendrasana (twisted asanas), Bhujangasana (cobra pose) and Surya Namaskara are very essential in your every day life. days.

If Not Yoga, What Else Can I Do To Lose Belly Fat?

Get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise each day. Treat yourself to daily walks and gentle jogging, swimming, dancing or participating in sports activities. Breathing exercises like Bhastrika, Uddiyana bandha and Surya bhedi pranayama are particularly beneficial. But accompany them with a supportive diet, which plays a crucial role in helping you get rid of that extra fat.

How the diet can help with weight loss

Here are some effective tips to help reduce belly fat using diet. Eat a mostly plant-based diet. Consume foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. Eat more soluble fiber because it absorbs water and forms a gel that helps slow food down as it passes through the digestive system. This type of fiber helps you feel full, so you naturally eat less. Eat fiber-rich foods every day. Excellent sources of soluble fiber include flax seeds, broccoli, sweet potatoes, avocado, green peas, spinach, papayas and bananas.

Adopt a high-protein diet. Protein is extremely important for weight management. A high protein intake makes you feel full, thus promoting satiety. Protein also increases metabolic rate and helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss. Include a good source of protein with every meal such as dairy products, beans, legumes, lentils, nuts and seeds. So eat probiotic foods too.

Probiotics help improve gut health and boost immune function. Eating curds, fermented foods like idli and dosa, or taking a probiotic supplement helps promote a healthy digestive system. Beneficial gut bacteria can help promote weight loss. We should stay away from processed foods. Ingredients in packaged goods and snack foods are often high in trans fats, added sugar, and added salt or sodium — the three things that make it hard to lose weight.

We should also reduce carbs, especially refined carbs. Reducing carbohydrate intake can be very beneficial for losing fat, including belly fat. We need to replace refined carbs with complex carbs like whole grains, nuts and legumes, vegetables and fruits as part of a healthy, balanced meal. We should also have at least two cups of green tea, twice a day as it contains an antioxidant that helps boost your metabolism. When combined with a balanced meal and exercise, it can help reduce belly fat.

A good night’s sleep is all you need



In addition to focusing on food, we should get at least eight hours of deep sleep and rest, which keeps our bodies feeling refreshed and rejuvenated when we wake up each morning to embark on another hard day’s work. ! This new energy spike will help you keep moving rather than postpone your activities. Let’s be more responsible for our health and fitness. Our real strength is in our minds and that belly bulge can easily go away.

(Dr. Mehta is a leading holistic health guru and corporate life coach and has trained Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, billionaires, politicians, Miss World/Miss Universe contestants and the Maharashtra Police, best-selling author, was named FIT Champion of Indian Movement by the Sports Authority of India).