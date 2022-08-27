Pale wood and white walls make this Hollywood home an oasis

The starting point for this stylish home’s new look wasn’t its kitchen or living room, or any of the other conventional “main” rooms that so often direct a complete home makeover. Instead, this home has evolved from its heart – a central inner courtyard in the middle of the plot with the other key living areas radiating from it.

The yard is not only the heart of the home, it also sets the tone. Understand the soul-nourishing oasis of its inner sanctum and you will appreciate the aesthetics of the rest of this exquisite property. A sense of calm and relaxation fills every space in the redesigned home, making it one of the the best houses in the world .

We spoke to Robert and Cortney Novogratz, the design duo behind The Novogratz about the inspirations for their latest project and asked them for advice on creating calm and restful living spaces.

Robert and Cortney Novogratz are the husband and wife behind the renovation and design firm The Novogratz. For more than 20 years, they've brought the joy of glorious design to spaces all around New York City and all the way to Los Angeles. This is indeed the location of this latest very personal design project – the family's vacation home in the Hollywood Hills. The couple say that of all the projects they have undertaken over the years, this was the most ambitious and challenging to date.

Central courtyard – a real oasis

(Image credit: Gus Black)

For designers Robert and Cortney Novogratz, the modern Spanish villa on Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood Bird Streets was meant to be their own family home. The house was originally built in 1931 and the couple bought it in 2019, beginning a gut renovation, which continued during the pandemic.

“Our vision was to restore the house to its original charm,” says Robert, “but as we delved into the layers of the tired corner property, we discovered countless problems. The only option was to demolish the house. We replicated the original layout (wrapped around an interior courtyard) but extended the ceilings and added another level, bringing the number of bedrooms to five.

Maintaining the tiled interior courtyard of the home’s original design was the main focus of the couple’s outdoor living room ideas. It enhances indoor and outdoor living opportunities, an important aspect of the Californian way of life.

“The original courtyard, where inside and outside merge, reminded us so much of ‘old Hollywood’, so we made it the focal point of the house. We wanted to get the whole house playing with it,” Cortney explains. “Many large houses have theaters, swimming pools and gyms, but few have interior courtyards. It brings the outside in, has incredible light and opens up the house.

Relaxation lounge

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

The main interior living areas of the house wrap around the central courtyard, so wherever you are in the house, you are never more than a few steps away from the tranquil oasis. The play of light from there in this high ceiling living room is dramatic and uplifting. New steel-framed windows give the rooms a modern aesthetic but also put the outdoor space, literally, in the frame.

living room ideas layer whites and neutrals, with natural pale wood tones to add warmth to the scheme. “To keep the villa’s airy feel, we chose a sophisticated palette of creamy neutrals,” says Cortney. Above the art-deco fireplace (designed by Noor El-Mohandes) is a watercolor by Enoc Perez. The vintage wooden benches are from Orange Furniture in Los Angeles.

The perfection of a pure white wall

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

Something in this corner of the living room exudes relaxation. Who wouldn’t want to spend some time – quite a bit of time – right here?

High ceilings, white oak floors and oak accents, and white furniture against cream-colored walls all create the airy Italian villa-inspired look the designers wanted. It also happens to be the perfect recipe for relaxing interiors. A vigorous plant brings the room to life and blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

Occasional indoor dining

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

Aft of the family lounge is a relaxed area for indoor dining. While it’s true that the courtyard dining room might be the favorite spot for summer meals, this space comes into its own on the rare cooler evenings. dining room ideas are in keeping with the blond wood palette and natural textures of the living room and, when not in use, the dining table blends into the rest of the space, so there is nothing out of place. discordant or overwhelming the look. Even Stahl + Band’s Ophelia Brass Chandelier keeps a low profile, but is no less gorgeous.

Kitchen minimalism

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

Anyone who seeks kitchen ideas is sure to find inspiration in this simply stunning design and layout. The clean lines, the stools and the island in warm wood create a clean, minimalist and organic look at the same time.

Cortney Novogratz shares how they kept the vibes quiet in the kitchen workspace. “We replaced the original bulky cabinetry with open shelving and chose a sleek La Cornue cooker and wooden Trias Counter bar stools,” she says. “We completed the look with Venetian plaster walls in vanilla hues, limestone countertops and white oak cabinetry.”

Master bedroom – a relaxing sanctuary

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

Sweet dreams are never far away in the light-filled master bedroom. It is located on the top floor and has a private open balcony with city views. bedroom ideas continue the color palette of off-whites and bleached wood from elsewhere in the house. While key accessories include the chair discovered at a flea market during one of the couple’s many trips to Paris, and Charles Dudouyt table lamps from their favorite LA boutique, Orange Furniture.

Guest bedroom with garden view

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

Lucky overnight guests sleep in a setting that, thanks to steel-framed double doors, feels like an extension of the inviting outdoor space. It’s the California way. The bed and rug are pieces by Novogratz, artwork by Tracy Emin, a lamp by Audoux Minet, and a vintage French chair by Orange Furniture.

Bathroom – the ultimate relaxation zone

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

bathroom ideas for the master bath, create a relaxing, streamlined look where striking steel-framed windows are a key feature, alongside the sleek soaking tub and Waterworks tiles.

Court and bar

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger)

Looking for backyard bar ideas? Well, how about that for the perfect setting for a sunset? Robert Novogratz says this is his favorite part of the redesign. “I’ve designed so much for so many rich people, but I’ve never done a pool house bar, and always wanted to,” he explains.

And what about the swimming pool in front? “We reduced the original size of the pool to make room for a spacious pool house. We used our hotel design experiences to create a boutique environment and even planted a lime tree next to the bar to extracting fruit for cold drinks!” That’s impressive attention to detail.

Hollywood haven

(Image credit: Gus Black)

“We wanted to pay homage to the neighborhood and the old Hollywood vibe by sticking with a Spanish design, from classic terracotta tiles made in Santa Barbara to copper guttering and white stucco,” Robert says of the remodeled exterior. .

‘The house is very glamorous, in a modern way. It all depended on the location. We have added many facilities like the pool house and bar, a sauna, the inner courtyard, a gym and a theatre. We wanted to create a luxurious outpost with tons of privacy, and we did that,” Cortney adds.

And if the designers look a bit nostalgic when considering all they’ve accomplished here, that’s perfectly understandable. After renovating the Hollywood property to their liking, they ultimately decided it was best to sell it and return to their roots – and yet another renovation – in New York. We can’t wait to see it.

Photographers: Amy Neunsinger and Gus Black

Design: The Novogratz