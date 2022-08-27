Britney Spears Poses Nude to Celebrate ‘Hold Me Closer’ Single: Photo – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock Britney Spears40-year-old shared a nude photo of herself on Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, to celebrate the release of his first song in six years! The Princess of Pop has released her highly anticipated new single with Elton John, 75, on August 26, titled Hold Me Closer. In the photo, Britney left little to the imagination as she was fully naked with only a towel covering her lower half, as she covered her chest with her hands! That’s one way to celebrate! More about Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/CEWbYVmEdG Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 26, 2022 Britney’s naked photo comes just four hours after she shared a video of herself in the tub as she yelled at her collaborator, Elton. The Tiny Dancer singer also shared the video with her instagram and wrote, Hey Britney!! Thank you for the message. You made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! And despite Britney’s joy, she also wrote a message the same day on Twitter to reveal that she is refocusing and choosing happiness. The Grammy winner wrote: I’m learning everyday, it’s a clean slate to try to be a better person and do what makes me happy, yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others for whatever hurt. Her Twitter post came the same day the mother-of-two deleted her Instagram, something she’s been known to do periodically. She also added, I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray that there really is truth in the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well!!! Yes I choose happiness and joy today!!! And we couldn’t be happier for Britney! Hot Items Currently trendy now



While Britney and Eltons’ song was released on August 26, the singer wrote about the track on Twitter two days prior. Okie dokie my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s so damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time @eltonofficial!!!! I’m a bit overwhelmed, this is a big deal for me!!! I’m meditating more and learning that my space is valuable and precious!!! And it’s clear that her fans love the song, as it’s currently the number one song on iTunes! A few days before the songs were released, Elton also teased the new track with a video on Instagram of him singing the song live. He captioned the video, Preview of Hold Me Closer this Friday. The iconic singer also took to Twitter to share his happiness for the songs release and his love for Britney. He wrote, I am delighted with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun and happy summer track, so I was ecstatic when @Britney Spears accepted to be part of it! She is truly an icon, one of the great pop stars of all time and I love her very much. Hope you all like it! Excuse us while we dance into the weekend with this new summer single! Related link Related: Jason Alexander: 5 things to know about Britney Spears’ ex who crashed her marriage

