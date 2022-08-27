Salman Khan surprises fans with FIRST Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan look as he completes 34 years in Bollywood





Image source: INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan Salman Khan made his very first screen appearance in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi in 1988. While it was a brief role for Salman, he burst onto the scene and into millions of hearts with Maine Pyaar Kiya, a year later in 1989. 34 years old, many memorable roles and blockbusters later, Salman Khan is considered one of the greatest superstars of Indian cinema of all time, having delivered some of the most important blockbusters and the most emblematic throughout the trip. Salman fans celebrated the day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on Friday and the superstar acknowledged the gesture by posting a special message on all his social media platforms. He thanked them all for the love and followed it up with the announcement of his new movie, Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan in a personalized way which is his signature as the Superstar believes in sharing his news directly with his fans. “34 years ago is now and 34 years later is also now. . My life’s journey started from nowhere consisting of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then, what was now and thank you for being with me now. I really appreciate it,” read a post from Salman, with a new video attached about his upcoming film. Looked: Salman revealed the film’s title towards the end of the video in his own style, stating Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. The video uploaded by the superstar begins with a text filled with gratitude. He is grateful to his fans for the constant love and support he receives from them. After the text fades, the actor reveals a whole new and unique look of himself and finally, the title announcement. We can see Salman showing off his new shoulder-length hair. With her glasses, the star looks extremely attractive and appealing in the eyes of the viewers. As his gaze fades, the title of Salman Khan’s next film is revealed, “Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan”. Also Read:Anasuya Bharadwaj Warns Vijay Deverakonda Fans For Calling Her ‘Aunty’ After Her Indirect Dig into Actor The Salman Khan films turned out to be a festival in itself with celebrations across the country. He’s been called the box office sultan and king of single screens, credited with single-handedly reviving mainstream movie culture over the past decade. Meanwhile, Salman has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his chat. He would make an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-star “Pathaan,” which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in “Kick 2”. Latest entertainment news

