The Modis team borrows a sheet from Hollywood and the Pentagon





A report by authors Tom Secker and Matthew Alford says; “Looking at the ever-expanding list, the average movie viewer might be surprised which movies are actually included, there are the predictable ones like Black Hawk Down, Zero Dark Thirty and Lone Survivor; but also quite unexpected ones that apparently needed the propaganda touch of military-industrial complexes like Earnest Saves Christmas, Karate Kid 2, Silence of the Lambs, Twister, Iron Man movies, and more recently Perfect 3.” When a Hollywood screenwriter or producer approaches the Pentagon and requests access to military resources to help make their film, they must submit their script to the Entertainment Liaison Offices for verification. In the end, the man with the final say was Phil Strub, the Hollywood Department of Defense (DOD) liaison chief, who has served as head of the once semi-secret department since 1989. If there are any characters, actions, or dialogue that DOD does not approve, the filmmaker must make changes to meet Army requirements. If they refuse, the Pentagon packs up its toys and goes home. To obtain full cooperation, producers must sign contracts, called Production Assistance Agreements, which require them to use a version of the script approved by the military. In July 2018, Pentagons Hollywood liaison Philip Strub retired after 29 years on the job. Mysteriously, this has not been reported by any media, small or large, mainstream or independent. Although he has influenced literally thousands of movies, TV shows, documentaries and video games over the past three decades, Strubs’ retirement was not considered newsworthy by the DOD and they did not. released any information about David Evans, the man who replaced Strub. In the case of Uri, the director claimed to have consulted publicly available documents, interviewed journalists and retired army officers as a source. Aditya Dhar, the film’s director in a leaked interview; “…we had an Army consultant on board to help us. We had gone through it to make sure there were no errors. We had a locked script that was approved by the army and we stuck to it. …Our actors were so well trained by the military that they knew every nuance. They wore their gear and uniform and knew what had to happen where. We showed the finished product to ADGPI and they were very happy with the final product.” It sounds so much like an Indian version of Philip Strub working with the movie industry to vet scripts. ADGPI stands for Supplementary General Directorate of Public Information, under the General Directorate of Military Intelligence, deals with public relations (PR) activities, media relations and monitoring, information dissemination, publicity , image projection and perception management (PM). The selfie with Bollywood stars with sycophantic smiles on their faces shows how the film industry bows down to political forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/opinion/films-for-propaganda-modi-team-borrows-a-leaf-from-hollywood-and-pentagon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos